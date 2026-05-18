MASSACRE/Ex-DEATH Vocalist KAM LEE To Front BENEDICTION For 2026 Latin American Tour

MASSACRE frontman Kam Lee, who was a member of an early version of DEATH as well as the pre-DEATH band MANTAS alongside guitarist/vocalist Chuck Schuldiner and guitarist Rick Rozz, will handle lead vocals for British death metal veterans BENEDICTION during their November 2026 tour of Latin America.

Lee's addition to BENEDICTION's touring lineup comes one week after it was announced that BENEDICTION vocalist Dave Ingram was stepping down from the band due to ongoing health issues. BENEDICTION confirmed that Ingram will still appear at select shows throughout 2026, depending on his health. BENEDICTION will also play other concerts with fill-in vocalists, including Oscar Rilo and returning frontman Dave Hunt.

Earlier today (Monday, May 18),BENEDICTION released the following statement via social media: "FROM BEYOND!… Exciting news for our friends in Latin/South America!! BENEDICTION can now confirm that the guy assuming the frontman/vocalist position on their LATAM tour in November will be the original voice of Death Metal, Kam Lee!

"The band are super excited about the prospect of working with Kam and are looking forward to going back on the road in one of their favorite territories.

"Go grab your tickets and let's make this historic event something people will talk about for years!!!

"This promises to be a real case of ‘legends collide’ and a true celebration of 'OLD SCHOOL! DEATH METAL!'"

Kam added in a statement: "I am excited to be joining BENEDICTION as vocalist for the LATAM tour. Given my long-term friendship with Dave Ingram, it was vital for me to obtain his dark blessing before stepping into this position. The band has been aided by notable talent, including Oscar Rilo and Dave Hunt, who have both delivered impressive live performances. I'm eager to follow their lead and hope to adequately represent the band and satisfy the fans."

Originally a member of BENEDICTION from 1991 to 1998, Ingram returned in 2019 and has since released two albums with the group.

According to Ingram, the "increase in pain" from arthritis meant he would be unable to continue as BENEDICTION's frontman.

Ingram said: "Some sad news ahead. Due to the current state of my arthritis now, I have to withdraw as vocalist for BENEDICTION. The increase in pain, and the frustration it causes from its debilitation, has led me to this disconsolate decision.

"I will be performing select shows with the band during 2026 as I would like a chance to say farewell and thank you to the fans who have supported us throughout the years, so hope that all attending them will have an awesome time with us.

"It saddens me greatly, and I hope that friends and fans alike will understand. Thank you, it has truly been a blast!"

BENEDICTION's latest album, "Ravage Of Empires", came out in April 2025 via Nuclear Blast Records. "Ravage Of Empires" was the band's ninth full-length since forming back in 1989 in Birmingham, England.

Image credit: Metalexhumator