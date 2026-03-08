MASTERPLAN's ROLAND GRAPOW On A.I.-Created Music: 'There's Nothing Fresh, There's Nothing New'

In a new interview with Brazil's Rock Mania, former HELLOWEEN and current MASTERPLAN guitarist Roland Grapow weighed in on a debate about people using an A.I. (artificial intelligence) music generator as a tool to create melodies, harmonies and rhymes based on artificial intelligence (A.I.) algorithms and machine learning (M.L.) models. Roland said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm very late with this kind of stuff. I heard many things from other people, and my bandmembers talked about it, that other bands are using it. And I tried one day, for free, because you have to pay if you make it professional, I think…. I'm not really good in this; I try to make it old school. But on the other side, of course, I use ChatGPT or whatever for writing my kind of text to make better German writing when I write to professional people. It's helping in a way.

"There's a music program — not a program; it's called a plugin in the business music business. And I use it for making — you sing in your own voice and you can change your voice with a different singer, person, sound," he explained. "And I think this was interesting for make my own demo tapes, and I'm adding some other guy that is quite interesting. But I'm not doing this for the album. I want that my voice is there or the singers I will work with, or Rick [Altzi, MASTERPLAN singer].

"But I'm very late with all this stuff," Roland repeated. "I'm not the first guy checking everything. When I have time, I will try, but I don't think it's so important. What I don't like is some people are really using it and putting their name on [it] say, 'We wrote the song.' And it's not even allowed. [Germany’s performance rights organization] GEMA, the German [company responsible for] kind of collecting all the royalties and stuff, they're asking you, 'Is this song written it by [A.I.] or something?' It's not allowed. Because these [A.I.] programs are using ideas worldwide from famous people, melding it together — that's what I think — and something was used already. There's nothing fresh, there's nothing new. But sometime people are sending me songs and say, 'I wrote a song,' and it's [A.I.].' I hear it, and I see it. They even [aren't] shy to show me the video, which is on an [A.I.] program. And I said, 'Why are you sending it? You didn't write the song.' That means even non-musicians can write songs now. It's funny. They just say something like, 'Write a song in a genre or in the style of this band' or whatever, my hero, and then it sounds very close, pretty good. That's what I heard. But I'm not doing this. I hate this. For me it's like a bad kind of art, because I want to say something with my feelings. And when I write it — I play now every day guitar again, and I have so much fun. And I'm even better than I think I was 20 years ago. And I found different techniques and I'm very motivated. And I want to show it. I don't want to use some computer to tell me what to learn."

