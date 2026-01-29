MATTHEW NELSON Explains How HENRY ROLLINS Almost Made Guest Appearance On NELSON's 'Imaginator' Album

During an appearance on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, hosted by FOZZY frontman and superstar wrestler Chris Jericho, Gunnar and Matthew Nelson discussed their new memoir, "What Happened To Your Hair?", which came out on December 16 via Permuted Press. The 58-year-old identical twins, who are the sons of Ricky Nelson — a teen idol of the 1950s and 60s who died in a tragic plane crash at age 45 — addressed decades of rumors, long-standing misconceptions, and industry myths.

Reflecting on the rise of the NELSON band with the May 1990 release of the group's debut single, "(Can't Live Without Your) Love & Affection", and NELSON's first studio album, "After The Rain", which arrived a month later, Matthew said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "[Our record label at the time] Geffen actually marketed us really almost exclusively to teen magazines, which didn't do us any favors. And they didn't say anything about how much we had to do with the music and the presentation of everything. So that also didn't help.

"I write in the book a chapter about meeting one of my heroes, Henry Rollins, who had basically digested two years of us on teen magazine covers," he continued. "And it's a great story. The long and the short of it was never judge a book by its cover. And that's what I convinced him. If anybody knows who Henry Rollins is, [he's] a godfather of punk rock and a great author — actually, a real inspiration for our writing style as well. And we became friends.

"I went to go see his show, a spoken-word show, at the Roxy [in West Hollywood]," Matthew recalled. "'Cause our dad's old roadie managed the CIRCLE JERKS. He was the first real punk rocker that introduced Gunnar and I into the whole world back in the late '70s, Gary Hirstius. And he said, 'Henry Rollins is coming in. Do you know [who he is]?' I was, like, 'Yeah, I know who Henry Rollins is. Sure.' He said, 'He is doing his spoken-word thing.' And I'd read a couple of his books, and I thought he was brilliant. And I'm sitting there in my seat with my buddy Grit, who used to run lights for us and stuff. And [I was] so excited. And Henry Rollins comes out, and he's brilliant. He's funny and he's angry and he's he's sensitive. And then he says, 'And what do kids get to listen to now? I grew up with this and this and this, but what is it now? Bands like NELSON?' And he had no idea I was there. And my friend Grit grabbed my leg, and I started laughing, because I just thought at this point, 'Of course.' And so Gary came up after the show, and I said, 'I'd really like to meet him.' He said, 'Are you kidding me? After that?' I said, 'Because of that, I gotta meet him.' That's just how Gunnar and I are. So I went upstairs, and he straight up just looked at me. He said, 'What the hell are you doing here?' He was very intense, but, honestly, I wasn't there to kiss his ass. Legitimately, I was a fan, but something that really hit me was, people that don't know him look at him and say, 'Look at that guy. Gosh, he's scary looking.' And that's what I told him. He said, 'What are you doing here?' And I said, 'Well, I just wanted to talk to you and say I loved your show.' He said, 'Really? After that?' And I said, 'Yeah.' And I said, 'I've been a fan of yours for a long time, music and the books.' And I said, 'I think basically we have a lot in common.' He's, like, 'Oh, really? How do you figure?' And I said the whole thing about, 'Well, I hallucinate that you see my brother and I on teen magazine covers and you judge us based on all of that fluff and pomp and all this stuff. An eight-by-10 glossy doesn't let you know who we are inside. And frankly, just to let you know, we've never done an interview for a teen magazine. We got sold out. The record company, it's easy for 'em. It's an easy sale. We can't stop them. The photographers take the pictures and sell us out to those things. It's like a monster that got outta the cage. [There's] nothing we can do right now about it.' And I said, 'And I hallucinate the people who don't know you, if you came walking down the street at 'em, they'd cross the street. [They'd] think you're there to take their lunch money. But the fact is you're a very intelligent person with a lot of insight. You've been through an awful lot that people don't know until they know you.' And he went, 'Well, what do you wanna do about it?' And I said, 'Let's do something together.' He said, 'Really?' I said, 'Yeah. I don't know how, I don't know when, I don't know where.' And it turned out that we were in the middle of our second album's recording. It was a concept record called 'Imaginator', and it was about basically what the Internet is now. It was television. It was about mind control and it was intense. And it was our exorcism for the years of exactly what had just happened, which was not really getting to have our say and people not really understanding it. It's really easy to put for people to put you in a package and sell you like that, especially in that business. So we wrote this album, and he came in and did a spoken-word thing that closed the album. And as I write in the book, it was absolute brilliance. I mean, I get chills thinking because I still have the recording. Two days later, his label at the time called us up and said, 'We don't want him on your album.'"

"What Happened To Your Hair?" is available nationwide in hardcover on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, BAM! Books a Million, Bookshop, Hudson Booksellers, Target, Walmart and through eBook at Amazon Kindle, Nook and iBooks.

From "The Adventures Of Ozzie And Harriet" — Ozzie and Harriet Nelson's record-breaking 435-episode television empire — to heartthrob Ricky Nelson's chart-topping music career and tragic death, and later to Gunnar and Matthew Nelson's double-platinum success in the 1990s, the Nelsons remain the only family in history to achieve No. 1 records across three successive generations.

