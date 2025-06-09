MAX And IGOR CAVALERA To Perform SEPULTURA's Entire 'Chaos A.D.' Album On Fall 2025 U.S. Tour; FEAR FACTORY To Support

Former SEPULTURA members Max Cavalera (guitar, vocals) and Igor "Iggor" Cavalera (drums) will perform the band's landmark fifth album, 1993's "Chaos A.D.", in its entirety on a U.S. tour this fall. Support on the trek will come from FEAR FACTORY.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, June 13 at 10:00 a.m. local time. An artist presale will be available using the presale code "BIOTECH".

Tour dates:

Sep. 18 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

Sep. 20 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium w/ Slayer*

Sep. 21 - Liverpool, NY @ Sharkey's

Sep. 23 - Norwalk, CT @ District Music Hall

Sep. 25 - Ft Wayne, IN @ Piere's Entertainment Center

Sep. 26 - Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

Sep. 27 - Hammond, IN @ Horseshoe w/ Lamb Of God*

Sep. 28 - St Louis, MO @ Red Flag

Oct. 01 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater

Oct. 02 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Oct. 05 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival*

Oct. 07 - Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues

Oct. 10 - Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

Oct. 11 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee

Oct. 12 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

Oct. 16 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Oct. 17 - Austin, TX @ Come & Take It Live

Oct. 18 - Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers

* No FEAR FACTORY

Back in February 2023, Max spoke to Radioactive MikeZ, host of the 96.7 KCAL-FM program "Wired In The Empire", about the 30th anniversary of "Chaos A.D." The 55-year-old Brazilian-born musician, who spent much of the last decade celebrating the 20th anniversary of SEPULTURA's "Roots" and 30th anniversary of "Beneath The Remains" and "Arise", respectively, on tour all over the world, said: "Those albums, to me, they're kind of like kids. I like to celebrate their birthdays. I almost feel like I need to buy a cake and have a real birthday party on the day that the thing came out.

"Nah, I think we celebrate through the music, 'cause we're doing all these cool tours of celebrating the music," he continued. "Of course I'm not saying we're gonna do a 'Chaos A.D.' one, but if it happens, it'll be really cool… 'Chaos A.D.' opens with [my son] Zyon's heartbeat. It's a very special record. It's almost like a defining moment in metal, one of those records that kind of broke the mold, how metal can be. Because before 'Chaos A.D.' everything was super fast and aggressive, and I think with 'Chaos A.D.' we showed there's another way to make aggressive music, that's a little bit slower and more groove oriented, with stuff like 'Territory' and 'Slave New World' and 'Refuse/Resist'."

SEPULTURA was founded in 1983 by the brothers Max and Igor with Wagner Lamounier and Jairo Guedes Braga (known professionally as Jairo Guedz). Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr. joined just a few short months later and in 1987, with the departure of Jairo and addition of guitarist Andreas Kisser, the solid lineup of SEPULTURA was final. The band quickly became an influential force in heavy metal music thanks to its dynamic studio recordings and intense live performances.

The band was in the midst of a creative and commercial peak in 1993 when it released "Chaos A.D." with Max on vocals and guitar, Andreas on guitar, Paulo on bass, and Igor on drums. The record sonically sees the band transcend from their thrashing death metal aesthetic into a more eclectic output, showcasing groove-oriented paces, incorporating moody riffs, industrial soundscapes and even introducing hardcore punk elements throughout the record. With protest songs like "Refuse/ Resist" and the Jello Biafra-penned "Biotech Is Godzilla" spouting conspiracy theories, the politically charged lyrics aided in "Chaos A.D." becoming a breakthrough album for the band worldwide.

Although SEPULTURA has maintained a diehard fanbase in all parts of the world throughout the band's four-decade history, "Roots" and "Chaos A.D." were by far SEPULTURA's most commercially successful, having both been certified gold in the U.S. for sales in excess of five hundred thousand copies.

Regarding "Chaos A.D."'s visual representation, Max previously described its conception thusly: "'Chaos A.D.' was commissioned through Michael Whelan [whom] we already used on two albums before — 'Beneath The Remains' and 'Arise' — but 'Beneath The Remains' and 'Arise' were already existing paintings, and 'Chaos A.D.' was a brand new painting that was commissioned by us to Michael Whelan to create based on the name of the album. We gave it to him, and he came up with the body bag with the money upside down and all the electronic stuff going through the body bag and I think it was really cool."