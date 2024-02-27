MAX CAVALERA: No New SOULFLY Music Before 2025

In a new interview with Ghost Cult 's Keefy, Max Cavalera, who is current touring with his GO AHEAD AND DIE project, spoke about his plans for the follow-up to SOULFLY's 2022 album "Totem". He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm starting to get the ideas formed for SOULFLY. It's new in terms of riffs.

"I find it hard to write on the road, so I don't do a whole lot of that," he explained. "I kind of like to be home and be on my writing mindset. And then I delve entirely [into] that. So on tour right now, this is GO AHEAD AND DIE hands on deck. [Laughs] It's all GO AHEAD AND DIE stuff right now… But, yeah, eventually at some point I will start working on the new SOULFLY. It's probably not gonna come out till next year, if I'm being realistic… But SOULFLY's doing some cool stuff. We are actually playing [Welcome To] Rockville, and there's another festival in Ohio. And we're doing the LAMB OF GOD boat, Headbangers Boat. Those all should be pretty fun. And we're doing some festivals in Europe as well. But I'm one thing at a time. So right now it's all GO AHEAD AND DIE."

In addition to Max, GO AHEAD AND DIE features his son, singer, guitar and bass player Igor Amadeus Cavalera.

GO AHEAD AND DIE's "Unhealthy Mechanisms Tour 2024" kicked off on January 19 in Tucson and will conclude on March 24 in Jerome, Arizona.

GO AHEAD AND DIE is touring in support of its sophomore album, "Unhealthy Mechanisms", which was released in October 2023 via Nuclear Blast Records.

SOULFLY's twelfth album, "Totem", came out in August 2022 via Nuclear Blast. The follow-up to 2018's "Ritual" was recorded at Platinum Underground in Mesa, Arizona by John Aquilino and Arthur Rizk with assistance from John Powers. Produced by Max Cavalera alongside Arthur Rizk (KREATOR, MUNICIPAL WASTE, CODE ORANGE),the LP boasts guest appearances from John Powers (ETERNAL CHAMPION),Chris Ulsh (POWER TRIP),and John Tardy (OBITUARY). Rizk was also responsible for playing lead guitar on the record. The artwork for the album was created by James Bousema.

SOULFLY's current lead guitarist is Mike DeLeon, who joined the band in early 2023. Prior to hooking up with SOULFLY, DeLeon had been a member of PANTERA singer Philip Anselmo's solo band PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS, which he joined in 2015 as the replacement for Marzi Montazeri. More recently, Mike filled in for Zakk Wylde at the first rehearsal for the fall 2022 PANTERA shows.

In August 2021, SOULFLY parted ways with longtime guitarist Marc Rizzo due to personal differences. FEAR FACTORY's Dino Cazares played guitar for SOULFLY on the band's 2021 and 2022 run of shows.

Photo credit: Jim Louvau