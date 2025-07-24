MAX CAVALERA Remembers OZZY OSBOURNE: 'I Just Thought He Was Really Funny'

Former SEPULTURA and current SOULFLY frontman Max Cavalera shared his memories of Ozzy Osbourne during an appearance on 12News, the NBC affiliate in Phoenix, Arizona. Asked what kind of guy Ozzy was, Max said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I first met him around '96 with my old band [SEPULTURA]. And at that time he didn't come out that much. And we were also — 'cause we're such fans, we were all scared of him. But then after I broke up with my old band, I started my new band [SOULFLY]. That was at the same time that our son was killed here in Arizona… [Ozzy and Sharon] invited us to their house and we started hanging out more with them. When we did Ozzfest, our kids played together. They went to their house. But, yeah, like I say, I think the image of the wild guy and all that, the times I spent with him, I just thought he was really funny, man."

Asked if he would describe Ozzy as "kind of a normal guy", Max said: "I think so. 'Cause we [would] mostly hang out in backstage and things like that. And there was one time where we were in Sweden, and he asked me, 'Where are we?' He had no idea where he was. And I just loved that about him. It was, like, this is so cool. This guy, he's so rock and roll. He just goes. He doesn't even know what country he's [in]."

In a 2014 interview with Phoenix New Times, Max reflected on Ozzy and Sharon's kindness after Cavalera's stepson Dana passed away. "We were playing Donington [Monsters Of Rock festival] with [Ozzy] and [Ozzy and Sharon] flew us home in their private jet when Dana died," he said. "It was a horrible thing. We were flying home because Gloria's son [Max's wife and manager] died, in Ozzy's plane. It was horrible. The whole time. It was so dark. I wanted to say something to Gloria and words couldn't even come out of my mouth. Sharon talks about feeling like we needed a friend at that time and she was able to help us. They didn't have to do anything. They were just playing a show with us, and yet they showed their true colors. Somebody else could have said, 'I'm sorry for your loss,' but they didn't do that. They put us on their plane, gave us money and gave Gloria a crucifix. It was amazing. Then when I got kicked out of SEPULTURA, it was around January, we were invited to their [Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne] house for a dinner because Ozzy wanted to encourage me to go on. That's how felt, like he should do something. I went to their house and sat down. Ozzy sat me down and said, 'Fuck them. Fuck those guys. You need to get up off your ass and do something.' It was awesome to hear that from him and I needed to hear that. He played me some BLACK SABBATH demos and it blew my mind. It was fucking awesome to hear that from him. I was tripping the whole time. I never even imagined I would do that. You know, like when I was a kid in Brazil, if you would have told me I would sit down with Ozzy, fucking BLACK SABBATH, I wouldn't have believed it."

Ozzy died Tuesday morning (July 22),his family announced in a statement.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," the family said.

No cause of death was given, but Osbourne had battled a number of health issues over the past several years, including Parkinson's disease and injuries he sustained from a late-night fall in 2019.

Ozzy's death came a little more than two weeks after he took the stage for his final performance with BLACK SABBATH at Villa Park in the band's original hometown of Birmingham, United Kingdom. They performed four songs for more than 40,000 people in the stadium and 5.8 million more on a livestream. Ozzy also played a five-song solo set while seated in a bat-adorned throne.

The legendary BLACK SABBATH frontman was diagnosed in 2003 with Parkin 2 — a very rare genetic form of Parkinson's. During a TV appearance in January 2020, the singer disclosed that he was 'stricken" with the disease which occurs when the nerve cells of the body degenerate and levels of dopamine are reduced. Dopamine is an essential chemical that is produced by these nerve cells which send signals to different parts of the brain to control movements of the body.

Ozzy's health issues, including suffering a nasty fall and dislodging metal rods placed in his spine following a quad-bike accident in 2003, as well as catching COVID-19 three years ago, forced him to cancel some of his previously announced tours.

Despite his health problems, Osbourne had performed a couple of times in the last three years, including at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August 2022 and at the NFL halftime show at the season opener Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills game in September 2022.