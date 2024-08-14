MAX CAVALERA To Revive NAILBOMB For One-Off 'Dynasty Show' In Arizona

SOULFLY will headline the "Max Cavalera Dynasty Show" on November 9 at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe, Arizona. Also scheduled to appear is Max's long-running project NAILBOMB, with three guitarists, Max, Max's son Igor Amadeus Cavalera and Travis Stone. The three have just come off the CAVALERA "Third World Trilogy" tour in Europe. Travis is also the guitarist of PIG DESTROYER. Johny Chow, formerly of STONE SOUR, FIREBALL MINISTRY and CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, will handle the bass duties for NAILBOMB. Alex Cha, of PIG DESTROYER, will be on sampler and Adam Jarvis, of MISERY INDEX and PIG DESTROYER, will bash the drums. Max and Igor Amadeus Cavalera will also be seen playing with their other bands, GO AHEAD AND DIE and SOULFLY, as well as HEALING MAGIC. Richie Cavalera will be bringing the raw power of thrash to the stage with his band INCITE. The phenomenal bass player Jackie Cruz of GO AHEAD AND DIE, who captivated everyone in America earlier this year on the GO AHEAD AND DIE debut tour, will appear with her band JADE HELM.

Max says: "I'm looking forward to playing with SOULFLY on the LAMB OF GOD Headbangers Boat, going to the Dominican Republic and back. We will be crossing the Southern-most moshpits of America to reach the cruise! The tour wraps with the 'Dynasty' show.

"Super excited to present the 'Max Cavalera Dynasty Show' in our hometown! This is a family steeped in the legacy of metal! Making this night unforgettable will be the special rare appearance of NAILBOMB! Maybe in the future, I'll even be able to bring this package to the tribe and other parts of the world!"

The sonic love child of Max and FUDGE TUNNEL's Alex Newport, this 1994 one-off album from their NAILBOMB union showcased dense, industrialized heaviness, seething with all-out punk aggression. In 13 tracks, the revered duo — crediting SEPULTURA alumni Andreas Kisser and Igor Cavalera, as well as FEAR FACTORY's Dino Cazares as players on the final product — managed to make an angry masterpiece that meets in the middle of what both SEPULTURA and FUDGE TUNNEL were doing at the time. But as for the visual representation of "Point Blank", the war-time photo of a Viet Cong woman with a gun to her head proves just as striking as the devastatingly heavy music within its sleeve.

Max told TeamRock in 2016 about "Point Blank": "It's just such a pissed-off album. Me and Alex were pissed at everything and decided to make a real fuck-the-world 'hate project.' It is one of the most 'fuck-you' albums of all time; it aims at everything, and destroys everything. So, that'd be cool — to be remembered as a person who came here to fuck shit up, NAILBOMB's perfect!"