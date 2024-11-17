MAYHEM Has 20 Song Skeletons For Next Studio Album

In a new interview with the "Everblack" podcast, bassist Jørn "Necrobutcher" Stubberud of Norwegian black metallers MAYHEM was asked if fans can expect new music from him and his bandmates in 2025. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yes, you can. Teloch [MAYHEM guitarist Morten Bergeton Iversen] and Charles [Edward Alexander Hedger, MAYHEM guitarist] have presented some demos — both of them presented over 10 songs or 10 skeletons — so [they have] presented almost 20 songs. And I listened to everything, and some of it is really fucking good. So, after the Australian tour, I guess — no, some of us [are] gonna go on some tours with some other bands. But in March [2025], I think, we're gonna get together and start to hammer out this thing. By 2025 we should have been able to enter the studio. And then, hopefully, it would be cool to have it out in 2025. That would be a goal, but we'll see. But definitely 2026. And then, of course, we'll be heading out [on] a new world tour to promote it, I guess."

MAYHEM's sixth studio album, "Daemon", came out in October 2019 via Century Media. A live album, "Daemonic Rites", arrived in September 2023.

Earlier this month, MAYHEM canceled its previously announced North American 40th-anniversary tour "due to a member of the band having a medical emergency that requires immediate surgery." According to the group, the procedure "will result in a prolonged recovery period."

The North American dates were scheduled to kick off on November 12 in Montreal, with stops in Toronto; Queens, New York; Chicago; and Los Angeles before and wrapping up November 23 in Denver.

Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

MAYHEM will next launch a short European tour on December 4 in Paris, France.

When MAYHEM's North American tour was first announced in August, the band said that its 40th-anniversary show would be "a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans, featuring a setlist that spans their illustrious career, from their groundbreaking debut album, 'Deathcrush', to present day."

Formed in 1984 in Norway, MAYHEM has been at the forefront of the black metal scene, known for their controversial history, groundbreaking music, and unparalleled live performances. Over the years, they have cemented their status as one of the most influential bands in extreme metal, continually pushing the boundaries of the genre.

MAYHEM has nearly 1,000 shows to its name. Since their formation in Langhus, Norway in 1984, the band — now comprised of Necrobutcher (bass),Hellhammer (drums),Attila Csihar (vocals),Teloch (guitars) and Ghul (guitars) — has brought its brand of bellicose, preternatural black metal to over 60 countries. From the United States and Germany to Australia and Brazil, MAYHEM has stunned, bewildered, and turned rabid a global legion. Much of that respect and devotion started in the early 1990s but persisted to the present day on the strength of official live albums "Live In Leipzig" (1993),"Mediolanum Capta Est" (1999),"Live In Marseille 2000" (2001) and "De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive" (2016).