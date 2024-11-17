Watch: BRET MICHAELS Brings His 'Parti Gras 2.0' Tour To Bensalem, Pennsylvania

POISON frontman Bret Michaels brought his "Parti Gras 2.0" tour to Parx Casino in Bensalem, Pennsylvania on Saturday, November 16. Fan-filmed video of the entire concert can be seen below (courtesy of Jim Powers).

Michaels partnered with Live Nation for the second edition of his solo touring festival, "Parti-Gras". Some of the earlier shows on the 2024 trek included appearances by Don Felder, formerly of THE EAGLES, Lou Gramm of FOREIGNER, Dee Snider of TWISTED SISTER, and Michaels's good friend and country artist Chris Janson.

Speaking to Stu of 104.5 WJJK Indy's Classic Hits, Bret stated about "Parti-Gras": "This is a music festival. When I was putting this together, I said this has to be truly a nothing-but-a-good-time, nothing-but-a-good-vibe music festival. I want it to be with people that are my friends. I admire their music. I admire their attitude and character."

He continued: "First of all… And I love all kind of music. If you come to any of my 'Parti-Gras', whether it's the soul fire festivals, or we call them the Mad Mountain Michaels Fest, there's different versions of 'Parti-Gras'. This one is 2.0."

You never know what surprise guests will jump up as friends of Bret Michaels on the stage, whether it's star chef Guy Fieri, the "Impractical Jokers" or the "Pawn Stars", or unbelievable superstar musicians. The "Parti-Gras" is like Jimmy Buffett meets AC/DC meets POISON in a backyard barbecue setting. Michaels has even been known to drag fans up on stage during these arena and amphitheater shows and let them sing along.

In a statement announcing the tour, Michaels said: "I guarantee these festivals are a modern-day throwback to those epic tailgate bashes, overflowing with good vibes and nothing but positive energy."

Bret continued: "I created the 'Parti-Gras' festivals first and foremost as a fan of music, bringing along friends, bands and hit songs. I love it as a celebration of the music — no ego, just nothing but a good time. I like bringing fans up on the stage to sing…with the tough years we've been through, I wanted to bring the fans a night of having fun, singing big hit music, and I promise you that I really get into the details — all-killer hits, no filler. I want it to be an audiovisual experience. I want it to be a great time from the minute you come through the gates. Let your Mardi Gras flag fly with bandanas and beads. I want it to smell like summertime in the sun. I'm even pouring my own personal coconut rum into the hazers so everything smells good, looks good, sounds good and feels good. And, as the son of a veteran, always dedicating the show and my gratitude to the men and women that have served our country and given us the freedom to rock."