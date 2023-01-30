MEGADETH Announces Summer 2023 European Tour Dates

MEGADETH has announced a dozen European tour dates for this summer. The trek will kick off on July 23 in Katowice, Poland and conclude on August 25 at the Riverside Festival in Aarburg, Switzerland.

Tour dates:

Jul. 23 - Katowice, PL - Spodek

Jul. 26 - Tallinn, EE - Sea Arena @ Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

Jul. 31 - Stockholm, SE - Annexet

Aug. 02 - Smukfest 2023 - Skanderborg Dyrehave, Skanderborg, DK

Aug. 04 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, DE

Aug. 10 - Leyendas del Rock Festival - Alicante, ES

Aug. 13 - Bloodstock Open Air - Catton Park, Walton on Trent, GB

Aug. 16 - Summer Breeze 2023 - Dinkelsbuehl Airfield, Dinkelsbühl, DE

Aug. 17 - Pardubice, CZ - Enteria Arena

Aug. 19 - Dynamo Open Air - Eindhoven, NL

Aug. 22 - Paris, FR - Olympia

Aug. 25 - Riverside Festival - Aarburg, CH

Last September, MEGADETH's latest album, "The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!", debuted at the top of the charts during its first week of sales, taking the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 as well as number ones on Top Album Sales, Top Current Albums Sales, Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Hard Rock Albums. "The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!" was the highest-charting MEGADETH album of all time around the world, notching No. 1 In Finland, No. 2 in australia, poland, Switzerland, and Scotland, No. 3 in the U.K., and more.

MEGADETH's previous top 10 entries on the Billboard 200 were "Countdown to Extinction" (No. 2, 1992),"Youthanasia" (No. 4, 1994),"Cryptic Writings" (No. 10, 1997),"United Abominations" (No. 8, 2007),"Endgame" (No. 9, 2009),"Super Collider" (No. 6, 2013) and "Dystopia" (No. 3, 2016).

"The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!" consolidates a furious return to form that began with the Grammy-winning "Dystopia", while pushing forward musically and marking Dave Mustaine's triumph over throat cancer. Reuniting Dave with co-producer Chris Rakestraw (DANZIG, PARKWAY DRIVE),who together helmed 2016's "Dystopia", the album was recorded at Mustaine's home studio in Nashville, Tennessee, with guitarist Kiko Loureiro and drummer Dirk Verbeuren. Bassist Steve DiGiorgio temporarily stepped in to record the album. With the kick-off of MEGADETH's recent tour, MEGADETH alumnus James LoMenzo rejoined the MEGADETH family as permanent bass player.

MEGADETH recently received its thirteenth Grammy nomination for "Best Metal Performance" for the song "We'll Be Back" from "The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!".

MEGADETH won the 2017 Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance" for the title track of the band's 2016 album "Dystopia". This marked the group's twelfth Grammy nomination in this category (including nominations in the discontinued "Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance" category).