MEGADETH has announced a collaboration with Finland's premier headphone manufacturer Valco Oy with the release of limited-edition Megadeth VMK25 headphones. They are available in Valco's online store starting today, August 1, and shipping globally. Fans and audiophiles alike should not miss the chance to own this unique piece of heavy metal history. Purchase the Megadeth VMK25 headphones online here.

Designed by Lauri Lumme and fine-tuned by audio expert Jasse Kesti, the Megadeth VMK25 headphones deliver the raw energy and meticulous detail synonymous with the band's iconic music. It transforms every listening session into a front-row concert experience by blending Valco's cutting-edge technology with MEGADETH's signature sound and integrates the distinctive voice of Dave Mustaine — MEGADETH's legendary guitarist, vocalist, songwriter, and founder — as audio feedback for various functions such as powering on, connecting, and activating noise cancellation. This standout feature and unique touch adds a layer of personalization for fans, making the listening experience even more special.

"Partnering with Valco has allowed us to create something truly unique for our fans," says Dave Mustaine. "These headphones capture the essence of our music with unparalleled clarity and power. We are excited to share this with our global audience."

The collaboration began when MEGADETH's Finnish guitarist, Teemu Mäntysaari, introduced the band to Valco headphones. Impressed by their superior quality and sound, the band saw an opportunity to merge their music legacy with Valco's innovative audio technology. The official MEGADETH headphones are equipped with advanced Active Noise Cancelling technology, enabling users to fully immerse themselves in the rich, intricate sounds that define MEGADETH's music. Designed for both comfort and durability, these headphones are perfect for long listening sessions, whether at home or on the go.

MEGADETH kicks off their 35-date "Destroy All Enemies" North American tour tomorrow, August 2, in Rogers, Arkansas. The Live Nation-produced tour features special guests MUDVAYNE and ALL THAT REMAINS and will see MEGADETH perform classic hits from "Rust In Peace", "Countdown To Extinction" and more from their extensive catalog, along with material from their latest studio album "The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!"

In 2024, MEGADETH continue to both define — and redefine — heavy metal. On the band's 16th studio album, 2022's "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!", they reinvented themselves once again, melding the ultra-frenetic riffing, fiercely intricate guitar solos and adventurous spirit of the quartet's groundbreaking early output with the musicality and melodicism of its '90s songwriting, all laced with signature virtuosity and precision — plus, of course, Mustaine's singular vocal snarl and wry, take-no-shit lyrical vitriol. "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!" debuted at No. 1 across Billboard's Top Rock, Hard Rock, and Alternative Albums charts, and No. 3 on the Billboard 200 — the band's second effort in a row, after 2016's Grammy-winning "Dystopia", to hit that mark.

Valco is a leading Finnish brand known for its innovative audio products. Under the guidance of audio guru Jasse "Jazmanaut" Kesti, Valco has developed a line of noise-cancelling headphones, with the VMK25 being the top of the line. Valco's mission is to sell enough high-quality audio products to fund the construction of a Death Star (not related to the Walt Disney Company) and subjugate all humanity, in a nice and friendly way. Committed to innovation, sustainability, and Finnish design, Valco strives to provide the best value for money and an exceptional audio experience, while being the nicest evil corporation around.

Photo credit: Ryan Chang