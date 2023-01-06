  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

MEGADETH Confirmed For This Year's BLUE RIDGE ROCK FESTIVAL

January 6, 2023

MEGADETH has been confirmed for this year's edition of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, set to take place September 7-10, 2023 in Alton, Virginia.

So far, the following artists have been announced for the event:

10 YEARS
ADEMA
AFTER THE BURIAL
ALPHA WOLF
ATREYU
ATTILA (performing "About That Life")
AVATAR
BEARTOOTH
BODYSNATCHER
BORN OF OSIRIS
BURY TOMORROW
CKY
COAL CHAMBER
COLD ("Year Of The Spider" 20th-anniversary show)
CROWN THE EMPIRE
DAYSEEKER
DOPE
DROPOUT KINGS
DROWNING POOL
ESCAPE THE FATE
FINGER ELEVEN
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY
FLYLEAF (feat. Lacey Sturm)
GEMINI SYNDROME
HEARTSICK
JINJER
KUBLAI KHAN TX
LANDMVRKS
LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES
MEGADETH
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE
NO RESOLVE
NONPOINT
PANTERA
PARKWAY DRIVE
PATIENT SIXTY-SEVEN
SCOTT STAPP
SENSES FAIL
SPIRITBOX
STABBING WESTWARD
STATIC-X
TANTRIC
TAPROOT (reunion show)
TECH N9NE
THE AMITY AFFLICTION
THE GHOST INSIDE
TRUSTCOMPANY
UPON A BURNING BODY
VINCE NEIL
VV
WOE, IS ME (original lineup reunion)

MEGADETH is continuing to tour in support of its latest studio album, "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!", which debuted at the top of the charts during its first week of sales, taking the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 as well as number ones on Top Album Sales, Top Current Albums Sales, Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Hard Rock Albums. "The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!" is the highest-charting MEGADETH album of all time around the world, notching No. 1 In Finland, No. 2 in australia, poland, Switzerland, and Scotland, No. 3 in the U.K., and more.

MEGADETH recently received its thirteenth Grammy nomination for "Best Metal Performance" for the song "We'll Be Back" from "The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!".

MEGADETH won the 2017 Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance" for the title track of the band's 2016 album "Dystopia". This marked the group's twelfth Grammy nomination in this category (including nominations in the discontinued "Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance" category).

Find more on Megadeth
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).