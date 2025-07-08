MEGADETH Hits The Mats: Wave 2 Of HALF SUMO Collaboration

Following the success of its initial streetwear drop, the landmark collaboration between thrash metal architects MEGADETH and Brooklyn-based art collective Half Sumo now unleashes its second wave: a high-performance fightwear collection engineered for combat. This drop specifically marks the release of a technical rashguard and matching high-performance shorts.

Available now, Wave 2 delivers the highly anticipated "Rattlehead" Nogi Fightwear Kit. The collection merges the raw, aggressive energy of MEGADETH's iconic debut album, "Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good!", with the technical precision demanded by modern martial arts.

To embody the collection's fusion of world-class performance and raw power, Half Sumo has joined forces with none other than reigning BJJ world champion Adam Wardziński. A known die-hard MEGADETH fan, Wardziński brings an unmatched level of authenticity to the partnership. The launch is supported by a stunning campaign captured in a Tokyo "Blade Runner"-style shoot that masterfully fuses samurai spirit with heavy metal legacy.

"To see the raw energy of our first album translated into gear that's built for the mat is a thrilling moment," said MEGADETH frontman Dave Mustaine. "Half Sumo honored the spirit of 'Killing Is My Business...' perfectly."

"MEGADETH's debut was a declaration of war on the status quo," said Half Sumo founders Luigi Scarcella Perino and Alberto Marchetti. "It was technically brilliant, unapologetically aggressive, and it set a new standard for heavy music. That is the same energy we inject into our gear — the spirit of the underdog fighting a bigger battle. This collection is for them."

The Megadeth x Half Sumo "Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good!" 40th-anniversary capsule is being released in four highly limited waves:

Wave 1: The Streets (available now) The initial drop featured a limited run of premium streetwear, including:

* "Katana Vic" Tee & Pullover Zip Hoodie

* Rattlehead Ronin Tee & Hoodie

* Half Sumo x Megadeth Anniversary Logo Tee

* "Mechanix" Tech Joggers

Wave 2: The Mats (available now) The second wave delivers high-performance gear engineered for combat.

"Rattlehead" Nogi Fightwear Kit: A fully sublimated rashguard and shorts set, designed for intense MMA and Jiu-Jitsu training, featuring anti-odor and moisture-wicking technology.

Wave 3: The Dojo (coming soon: August 2025) The centerpiece of the collection arrives.

"Chosen Ones" Custom Kimono: A master-crafted pearl weave kimono built for the discerning Jiu-Jitsu practitioner. Features intricate, direct embroidery of MEGADETH and Half Sumo iconography, a custom-printed interior lining, and a collector's edition gi bag.

Wave 4: The Arsenal (coming soon: September 2025) The final wave delivers unique accessories forged from signature materials.

"Looking Down the Cross" Bomber Jacket: A satin-lined bomber jacket constructed from premium, heavyweight kimono fabric — the same signature material used in high-performance BJJ gis — and finished with intricate, full-back embroidery.

Vic Rattlehead Tactical Backpack: A rugged backpack forged from ultra-durable kimono gi fabric. Built for the mission, it features custom anniversary patches and reinforced compartments.

The collection is available now at halfsumo.com/collections/latest.

Half Sumo is a Brooklyn-based independent fightwear brand blending martial arts, combat culture, and conceptual streetwear. Known for its narrative-driven collections, limited drops, cult art direction, and one-of-a-kind pieces, Half Sumo collaborates with legends across combat sports, music, and design to tell stories that hit like a roundhouse to the face. For Jiu Jitsu practitioners, Half Sumo captures the soul of the art: a place where technique beats size, where David can take on Goliath — and submit him with a rear naked choke. It's for anyone facing a challenge bigger than themselves and refusing to back down. Because let's face it, the underdog is always more fun to root for.