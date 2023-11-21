MEGADETH To Auction Off Memorabilia Via THE REALEST Marketplace

MEGADETH has teamed up with The Realest for an exclusive memorabilia auction kicking off on November 27.

The Realest is a new authentication standard and marketplace for entertainment memorabilia. Sourcing items directly from artists and athletes, and powered by cutting edge authentication technology, The Realest is making it easier for collectors and fans to own the most trusted collectibles in the world.

In a video message announcing the partnership, MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Hi. I'm Dave Mustaine. I'm from MEGADETH, and we're gonna talk a little bit today about memorabilia.

" For me, memorabilia has its pros and cons because there's a whole world out there of really valuable, important stuff that if somebody is a fan of an artist or an athlete, or anybody for that reason, when they like them and they wanna get something authentic that belongs to that person — it doesn't have to be anything significant; it's just something that belonged to that person. So you have something that was actually touched by the person that you look up to, the person you're a fan of. The flip side of that, I think it's really shitty when people are fans and they go to great lengths to get something that they think is authentic and find out that it's fraud."

He continued: "We try and keep track of the fraud that goes down on auction sites. It's a chore. And that's what's great about what we're doing here today, is removing even if it's just a little bit of doubt from authentication and real legit stuff that belongs to me or MEGADETH or people that you're a fan of."

MEGADETH played its first concert with new guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari on September 6 at Revel in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The 36-year-old Mäntysaari was born in Tampere, Finland and began playing guitar at the age of 12. In 2004, he joined the band WINTERSUN. He has also been a member of SMACKBOUND since 2015.

Mäntysaari stepped into MEGADETH as the replacement for the band's longtime axeman Kiko Loureiro, who announced in September that he would sit out the next leg of MEGADETH's "Crush The World" tour in order to stay home with his children back in Finland.

Loureiro officially joined MEGADETH in April 2015, about five months after Chris Broderick's exit from the group.

In addition to Mustaine and Mäntysaari, MEGADETH's current lineup includes former SOILWORK drummer Dirk Verbeuren and bassist James LoMenzo.