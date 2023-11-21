  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

MEGADETH To Auction Off Memorabilia Via THE REALEST Marketplace

November 21, 2023

MEGADETH has teamed up with The Realest for an exclusive memorabilia auction kicking off on November 27.

Sign up at TheRealest.com now to get in on the action and have access to authentic MEGADETH stage-played and signed items.

The Realest is a new authentication standard and marketplace for entertainment memorabilia. Sourcing items directly from artists and athletes, and powered by cutting edge authentication technology, The Realest is making it easier for collectors and fans to own the most trusted collectibles in the world.

In a video message announcing the partnership, MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Hi. I'm Dave Mustaine. I'm from MEGADETH, and we're gonna talk a little bit today about memorabilia.

" For me, memorabilia has its pros and cons because there's a whole world out there of really valuable, important stuff that if somebody is a fan of an artist or an athlete, or anybody for that reason, when they like them and they wanna get something authentic that belongs to that person — it doesn't have to be anything significant; it's just something that belonged to that person. So you have something that was actually touched by the person that you look up to, the person you're a fan of. The flip side of that, I think it's really shitty when people are fans and they go to great lengths to get something that they think is authentic and find out that it's fraud."

He continued: "We try and keep track of the fraud that goes down on auction sites. It's a chore. And that's what's great about what we're doing here today, is removing even if it's just a little bit of doubt from authentication and real legit stuff that belongs to me or MEGADETH or people that you're a fan of."

MEGADETH played its first concert with new guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari on September 6 at Revel in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The 36-year-old Mäntysaari was born in Tampere, Finland and began playing guitar at the age of 12. In 2004, he joined the band WINTERSUN. He has also been a member of SMACKBOUND since 2015.

Mäntysaari stepped into MEGADETH as the replacement for the band's longtime axeman Kiko Loureiro, who announced in September that he would sit out the next leg of MEGADETH's "Crush The World" tour in order to stay home with his children back in Finland.

Loureiro officially joined MEGADETH in April 2015, about five months after Chris Broderick's exit from the group.

In addition to Mustaine and Mäntysaari, MEGADETH's current lineup includes former SOILWORK drummer Dirk Verbeuren and bassist James LoMenzo.

Find more on Megadeth
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).