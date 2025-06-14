MEGADETH's Appearance At BONNAROO MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL Canceled Due To Severe Weather

MEGADETH's performance at this year's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival was scrapped after the remainder of the event was canceled due to severe weather.

The organizers of the Manchester, Tennessee, festival posted their announcement at 7:40 p.m. on Friday, June 13, six hours after they first suspended shows before evacuating Centeroo, the main performance venue and heartbeat of Bonnaroo.

"We have put our hearts and souls into making this weekend the most special one of the year, and cannot express how crushed we are to have to make this decision," the organizers said in their statement. "Thank you in advance for your patience, your positivity and your unfailing Bonnaroovian spirit."

Last night, individual artists announced their own cancelations on their social media platforms, including MEGADETH, who shared a video message expressing the band's disappointment about not being able to play on Friday.

Bonnaroo kicked off on Thursday, June 12, with performances by INSANE CLOWN POSSE, Luke Combs, Dom Dolla and others.

The decision to call off the rest of this year's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival was made after the updated forecast was showing unsustainable conditions for on-site campers as heavy thunderstorms ripped through the area and about an inch of rain dropped on Manchester, according to the National Weather Service, swamping Centeroo and areas around the main stages.

People who purchased one-day admission and parking tickets for June 13, June 14 and June 15 will get full refunds. People who bought four-day admission and parking passes will receive a 75% refund.

Refunds will be processed in "as little as 30 days," organizers said.