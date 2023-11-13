MEGADETH's DAVE MUSTAINE Becomes First-Time Grandfather

Dave Mustaine recently became a first-time grandfather.

On Sunday (November 12), the MEGADETH leader shared a photo of him holding Georgette Monroe Mustaine, the daughter of his son Justis. He captioned the image: "Georgette Monroe Mustaine and her 'Opa,' with an Angel in the background looking over their shoulders."

Justis and his wife Angela Mustaine welcomed Georgette Monroe on October 28. The baby weighed in at seven pounds and 12 ounces and measured 20 inches.

Justis and Angela have been together for eight years, but they didn't get married until May 2022.

This past May, on their first wedding anniversary, Angela wrote to her husband on her Instagram: "We've been together for almost 8 but this last one has literally felt like magic. I love you so so much and I'm obsessed with this life that we are creating." The 31-year-old Justis responded in the comments, writing: "Happy Anniversary and I LOVE YOU, can't believe how much we fit in one year already and a little Mustaine on the way. I can't wait I grow old with you."

In addition to Justis, Dave and his wife of 32 years, Pamela, have a 25-year-old daughter Electra, who, along with Pamela, runs the family's boutique wine company House Of Mustaine.

Justis is an artist manager who currently works for CTK Management, which represents Dolly Parton, Mya, KC & THE SUNSHINE BAND and Kenny G, among others.

The 61-year-old Dave Mustaine was diagnosed with throat cancer in May 2019 and was declared cancer free five months later.

The MEGADETH guitarist/vocalist revealed his cancer battle in June 2019 on social media, saying the doctors had given him a 90 percent chance of beating the illness.

MEGADETH's latest album, "The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!", arrived in September 2022 via UMe.