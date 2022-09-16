MEGADETH's DIRK VERBEUREN Is A 'Shark Free' Ambassador For THE ROB STEWART SHARKWATER FOUNDATION

MEGADETH's Dirk Verbeuren has joined The Rob Stewart Sharkwater Foundation as an ambassador for their Shark Free campaign.

More than 100 million sharks are fished each year to meet the human demand for shark products — shark fin soup, cosmetic and personal care products, pet food, livestock feed, aquaculture feed, fertilizer and popular seafood choices like sushi and fish and chips. Shark squalene is used as a moisturizer in cosmetics and personal care products. Many of the shark species targeted for the shark oil and squalene market are highly endangered or threatened.

Shark populations have dropped over 90% in the past 30 years, threatening the balance of life on earth upon which we depend.

The Shark Free initiative works to protect sharks by advocating for the removal of shark ingredients from consumer products.

Says Dirk: "The plight of sharks is one we should all be touched by. These wonderful apex predators, incredibly vital to our oceans, are being hurled towards extinction by humans in the most disgraceful ways.

"Rob Stewart's eye-opening documentary affected me deeply, and today I am proud to join The Sharkwater Foundation as an ambassador. I want to help spread a message of conservation and care toward sharks and all the other sentient creatures we share our planet with. We need them around.

"Humanity can do much better, and if we all work together, I firmly believe we will succeed in creating a better future for Mother Earth and its inhabitants."

The Rob Stewart Sharkwater Foundation is committed to protecting sharks, our ecosystems and our oceans. The Foundation's Fin-Free and Shark Free campaigns bring awareness to issues facing sharks and oceans and inspire action.

The organization was named in honor of Rob Stewart, the late Canadian documentary filmmaker, biologist, activist and conservationist best known for his three films about sharks and ocean acidification.

Stewart's third film, "Sharkwater: Extinction", was released after his death in 2017. The Rob Stewart Sharkwater Foundation was created in 2019.

Rob believed that one person can make a difference and together we can bring positive change.

"Conservation is the preservation of human life on earth," he said. "And that, above all else is worth fighting for."