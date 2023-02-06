  • facebook
MEGADETH's DIRK VERBEUREN Teams Up With ROPPONGI ROCKS To Launch Drum Key For Japanese Market

February 6, 2023

MEGADETH drummer Dirk Verbeuren has teamed up with Roppongi Rocks in Japan to launch a collectable limited-edition drum key for the Japanese market.

"Dirk Verbeuren has been a friend of ours for many years, even prior to him joining MEGADETH," says Roppongi Rocks founder Stefan Nilsson. "He is not only one of the best heavy metal drummers in the world, he is also a hardworking artist who always has a big smile on his face. Fans will know his terrific drumming on MEGADETH's new album 'The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!', but over the years he has also performed live and in the studio with acts such as SOILWORK, BENT SEA, Devin Townsend, CADAVER, SCARVE, TRONOS, ABORTED, SATYRICON, TESTAMENT, AT THE GATES and many more. I am proud to call him a friend and delighted to start an official collaboration between him and us here at Roppongi Rocks. The limited-edition drum key is our first joint product. It is a terrific collectable item for fans of Dirk and MEGADETH. We also have plans for future products to make this a long-term collaboration."

The limited-edition drum key features a red radiation sign as well as the MEGADETH logo and Dirk Verbeuren's name. The back of the key features an illustration of Vic Rattlehead, the legendary MEGADETH mascot.

The launch of the Roppongi Rocks - Dirk Verbeuren partnership coincides with MEGADETH's first Japan tour in six years which will take place at the end of February with shows in Tokyo and Osaka. During the Japan tour, Verbeuren will make a private appearance at Roppongi Rocks headquarters to officially launch the drum key.

Roppongi Rocks is Japan's international online magazine for rock music. The Roppongi Rocks brand also includes an online rock shop and a showroom in Tokyo.

For more information, visit www.roppongirocks.com.

