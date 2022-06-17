MEGADETH's New Single To Arrive Next Week; 'The Sick, The Dying And The Dead' Album Now Due In September

MEGADETH is teasing a June 23 release date for what will apparently be the first single from the band's upcoming album, "The Sick, The Dying And The Dead". A captionless image was shared on MEGADETH's social media earlier today featuring the numbers "6:23", referring to the aforementioned date.

During an appearance at last weekend's Download festival in the United Kingdom, MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine told the crowd that the single would arrive on July 23 (see video below), but it is now believed that he misspoke and gave the wrong month. Mustaine also revealed that "The Sick, The Dying And The Dead" will now be released in September, after he previously said the LP was expected on July 8.

The follow-up to 2016's "Dystopia", "The Sick, The Dying And The Dead" features a cover of DEAD KENNEDYS' "Police Truck" and Sammy Hagar's "This Planet's On Fire", the latter of which includes vocals from Hagar himself.

This past March, Mustaine told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" about the upcoming MEGADETH album: "I know that we've got a single that is gonna be serviced to radio any day now. It's a song called 'Killing Time'. Obviously, that's [written about] somebody in my past, but it's not as obvious as it sounds; it's wasting your time, not time to kill things. And it had to do with some of the situations that myself and the different band guys have gotten themselves into with the band over time. And I'm sure a lot of people are gonna relate with that. So that one, it's gonna be sent to radio, gosh, any day now."

Dave also said that he hoped to open some of the upcoming MEGADETH shows with a new song called "Night Stalker". "It's got some sounds in it that is something we're gonna incorporate into the beginning of our show," he said. "And it's a track that we have… my buddy Ice-T had guested on."

Mustaine spoke in more detail about "Night Stalker" in a separate interview with Jose Mangin of SiriusXM Liquid Metal. He said: "It's a brutal song. I can't remember if that was the fastest one [on the new album] or not. But 'Night Stalker' is about the 160th Battalion with the United States Army, and it's all the black-ops helicopters that go in at night — nobody knows they're there; they're in, they're out. And I had my buddy Ice-T join me on a part in the middle of it, because Ice was a ranger for the army, and he did two tours over in Afghanistan, I think it was. I think that was back in '91, when I first met him. It might have been a little earlier than that, but I know he was a ranger. And I had just done something on his last record. But when I asked him, I thought it would be great to have him because of his bravado and then the fact that he's got real credibility as someone who was there. And then we've got several other guys to participate in the track just to make it as real as possible. We're going up to the base to go film a bunch of helicopter footage and sounds and stuff like that. We've got three videos that we're making for this record right now down in Brazil, and we're combining all that production and the stuff from the base, with the helicopters and everything together, to make this first three-song video offering up."

Regarding Hagar's contribution to "This Planet's On Fire", Mustaine told "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk": "It's a super-heavy song. And the good thing about this [is] we didn't just do the song; [Sammy] played on it too. So we've got a little bit of some guitar; we've got a lot of bit of singing. I think it's super badass."

As for MEGADETH's decision to cover "Police Truck", Mustaine said: "It's no secret I'm a big DEAD KENNEDYS fan, and I had wanted to do 'Holiday In Cambodia', but my friends in LÄÄZ ROCKIT had done that, and I felt that [I would] just let them have their glory off of that rendition of that song, and if the time comes, I'm sure there's another song that'll stick out to me. And there was — it was the song 'Police Truck'. So we recorded that one."

Earlier this year, Mustaine confirmed that TESTAMENT bassist Steve DiGiorgio laid down the bass tracks on "The Sick, The Dying And The Dead".

There had been speculation about DiGiorgio's involvement in the new MEGADETH LP since last July, based on a Cameo video Mustaine recorded in which he offered the first glimpse of the bassist that re-recorded David Ellefson's bass tracks on the much-anticipated MEGADETH effort.

DiGiorgio is widely renowned as a pioneer on the fretless bass in heavy metal music, having played with TESTAMENT, DEATH and SADUS, among others. Within his genre, Steve is respected for his playing skills, versatility and incredible technique. He has more than 40 studio album recordings and over 20 years of touring the world.

Last month, MEGADETH announced bass player James LoMenzo as a permanent member of the band. LoMenzo was MEGADETH's bass player in the mid-2000s and recently stepped back in as a touring member for "The Metal Tour Of The Year".

LoMenzo joined MEGADETH in 2006 and appeared on two of the group's studio albums, 2007's "United Abominations" and 2009's "Endgame". He was fired from the band in 2010 and replaced with returning original MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson.

In addition to MEGADETH, LoMenzo has played with Ozzy Osbourne, Zakk Wylde and WHITE LION. For the past nine years, LoMenzo has been performing with iconic rocker John Fogerty.

LoMenzo played his first show with MEGADETH in nearly 12 years last August in Austin, Texas. The concert took place three months following Ellefson's dismissal from MEGADETH after sexually tinged messages and explicit video footage involving him were posted on Twitter.

Ellefson laid down his bass tracks on MEGADETH's sixteenth LP in May 2020 at a studio in Nashville, Tennessee. A short time later, he raved about his performance on the record, telling the 96.7 KCAL-FM radio program "Wired In The Empire" that his musical chemistry with Verbeuren was comparable to the interplay between Geddy Lee and Neil Peart on classic RUSH albums. "I feel like on the new MEGADETH record, me and Dirk have those same moments," he said. "It's MEGADETH — it's not RUSH, obviously — but in the field of what we do, there were these moments that I was just going, 'Oh, my God.' This is me as a kid going, 'This is my Geddy/Neil moment right here.'"

In June 2021, Mustaine announced during an episode of his Gimme Radio program "The Dave Mustaine Show" that Ellefson's bass tracks would not be used on the new MEGADETH LP.

Ellefson was in MEGADETH from the band's inception in 1983 to 2002, and again from 2010 until his latest departure.