MELVINS Announce September/October 2025 U.S. Tour With REDD KROSS

The MELVINS will cap off 2025 with the "Stop Your Whining" tour, a six-week outing with special guests REDD KROSS for a double shot of underground rock royalty.

Known for their crushing riffs, genre-defying experiments, and off-kilter sense of humor, the MELVINS continue to defy expectations four decades into their career. The band, currently featuring Buzz Osborne, Dale Crover, Steven McDonald (also of REDD KROSS) and Coady Willis, remains one of the most influential and unpredictable forces in heavy music. Their recently released album "Thunderball" delivers the "most irresistible, huge-sounding tunes" (Kerrang!) and as AllMusic said, is as "utterly uncompromised and full of swampy vigor" as ever.

Joining them for the full tour are L.A. icons REDD KROSS, whose kaleidoscopic blend of punk, retro glam, and garage rock has earned them a cult following since the early '80s. REDD KROSS were recently the subject of both a book ("Now You're One Of Us: The Incredible Story Of Redd Kross") and documentary ("Born Innocent: The Redd Kross Story").

Tickets for the "Stop Your Whining" tour go on sale this Friday, May 16 at 10 a.m. local time, with an exclusive artist pre-sale beginning Wednesday, May 14 at 10 a.m. local time (code: VENUS). Tickets are available via Ipecac.com/tours.

"Stop Your Whining" tour dates:

Sep. 09 - Flagstaff, AZ @ Yucca North

Sep. 10 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

Sep. 12 - Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

Sep. 13 - Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

Sep. 15 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Bigs Bar

Sep. 16 - Moorhead, MN @ Harold's On Main

Sep. 18 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

Sep. 19 - Davenport, IA @ The Raccoon Motel

Sep. 20 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

Sep. 22 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

Sep. 23 - Huntington, WV @ The Loud

Sep. 24 - Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street

Sep. 25 - Toledo, OH @ Frankie's

Sep. 26 - Buffalo, NY @ Electric City

Sep. 27 - Brooklyn, NY @ CBGB Festival

Sep. 29 - Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

Sep. 30 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

Oct. 01 - Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

Oct. 02 - Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest

Oct. 03 - Lancaster, PA @ Tellus 360

Oct. 04 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Oct. 06 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

Oct. 07 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Oct. 08 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

Oct. 10 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

Oct. 11 - Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

Oct. 12 - Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

Oct. 13 - Little Rock, AR @ Revolution! Music Room

Oct. 14 - Tulsa, OK Cain's @ Ballroom

Oct. 15 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

Oct. 17 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

Oct. 19 - Roswell, NM @ The Liberty

Oct. 21 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

A European MELVINS touring leg precedes the U.S. dates, with performances slated at the ArcTanGent, Rock Im Wald and Blue Moon festivals.

The MELVINS are currently on the road with NAPALM DEATH, co-headlining the "Savage Imperial Death March II" tour.

The MELVINS are one of modern music's most influential bands. Having formed in 1983 Montesano, Washington, the group — founded by vocalist/guitarist Buzz Osborne, with drummer Dale Crover joining a year later — has been credited with merging the worlds of punk rock and heavy music, forming a new subgenre all their own. Over their 40-plus-year career, they've released more than 30 original albums, numerous live records, and far too many to count singles and rarities. Recent releases include "Thunderball", a MELVINS 1983 release that sees Osborne reunite with the band's original drummer, Mike Dillard, 2024's "Tarantula Heart", an album that Osborne wrote songs based on a series of improvisational live sessions, the six-song 2022 "Bad Mood Rising" and "Five Legged Dog" (2021),an ambitious 36-track acoustic collection that reimagines their heaviest songs alongside covers of their favorite artists.

