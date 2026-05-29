MESHUGGAH Announces Remastered Anniversary Editions Of 'Destroy Erase Improve' And 'Catch Thirtythree'

Swedish extreme metal architects MESHUGGAH have announced the release of newly remastered anniversary editions of two of the band's most important works: "Destroy Erase Improve: 30th Anniversary Edition" and "Catch Thirtythree: 20th Anniversary Edition". Both titles will be available on vinyl, CD digipack, and digitally, featuring the original album artwork and newly remastered audio. Both editions will be released on July 24, 2026 via Reigning Phoenix Music.

The releases follow their limited Record Store Day editions, which arrived this April with alternate/reimagined cover art. For these wider anniversary editions, MESHUGGAH return both albums to their original visual identities while preserving the enhanced, remastered sound created for this milestone campaign.

Originally released in 1995, "Destroy Erase Improve" marked a decisive turning point not only for MESHUGGAH, but for the future of heavy music itself. The album introduced a sharpened and unmistakable version of the band's evolving language: machine-like rhythmic precision, dissonant riff architecture, jazz-fusion flashes, and a level of technical control that would become foundational to progressive, extreme, math, and djent-adjacent metal in the decades that followed. Widely regarded as one of the defining metal albums of the 1990s, "Destroy Erase Improve" remains a blueprint for the sound MESHUGGAH would make entirely their own.

To accompany "Destroy Erase Improve: 30th Anniversary Edition", the remastered single "Future Breed Machine" has been released, spotlighting one of the album's most iconic and enduring tracks.

A decade later, MESHUGGAH pushed their vision even further with "Catch Thirtythree". Released in 2005, the album stands as one of the band's most singular statements: a continuous 47-minute composition divided into 13 movements, built around hypnotic repetition, shifting rhythmic illusions, crushing eight-string guitar work, and an atmosphere that remains uniquely immersive within the band's catalog. Produced by MESHUGGAH, "Catch Thirtythree" also marked the band's only full-length album built with programmed drums, using Toontrack's Drumkit From Hell technology as part of its stark, futuristic design.

In celebration of "Catch Thirtythree: 20th Anniversary Edition", the remastered track "Shed" has been released on all streaming platforms.

Both anniversary editions reaffirm the lasting impact of MESHUGGAH's work across generations of heavy music. From the genre-redefining force of "Destroy Erase Improve" to the monolithic conceptual scope of "Catch Thirtythree", these remastered releases offer longtime followers and new listeners alike the chance to experience two essential chapters in the band's history with renewed clarity and weight.

"Destroy Erase Improve: 30th Anniversary Edition" and "Catch Thirtythree: 20th Anniversary Edition" will be available on vinyl, CD digipack, and digital formats on July 24.

Formed in Umeå, Sweden in 1987, MESHUGGAH have spent more than three decades redefining the outer limits of heavy music. Known for their groundbreaking use of complex polyrhythms, down-tuned guitars, dissonant atmospheres, and surgically precise execution, the band has become one of the most influential forces in extreme and progressive metal.

Across their catalog, MESHUGGAH have continually pushed their sound forward, from the technical thrash foundations of their earliest work to the genre-altering breakthroughs of "Destroy Erase Improve", "Chaosphere", "Nothing", "Catch Thirtythree", "obZen" and beyond. Their music has had a profound impact on modern metal, inspiring generations of artists and helping shape the rhythmic vocabulary later associated with the djent movement, while remaining unmistakably singular in vision and execution.

Rather than following trends, MESHUGGAH have built an entire language of their own: mechanical yet human, cerebral yet crushing, and as hypnotic as it is devastating. With a reputation for uncompromising innovation and formidable live performances, MESHUGGAH continue to stand as one of the most original, challenging, and revered bands in heavy music.