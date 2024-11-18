METAL BLADE RECORDS CEO BRIAN SLAGEL Hosts '100 Songs That Define Heavy Metal' Podcast

Pantheon Media and Metal Blade Records, two pioneering forces in music and media, have joined forces to create "100 Songs That Define Heavy Metal", a new podcast series for fans of heavy metal and hard rock.

Hosted by Brian Slagel, CEO of Metal Blade Records, each episode of the series will spotlight one of the most defining songs in metal, blending artist interviews, expert analysis, and behind-the-scenes insights. Listeners can expect a deep dive into the production, cultural impact, and legacy of each track, with insights from prominent voices like music historian Martin Popoff and producer Jay Ruston.

The podcast features exclusive appearances from musicians who either influenced or were influenced by these legendary tracks, ensuring fans a unique, all-encompassing exploration of metal music. Slagel shares: "I wanted to give metal fans a definitive playlist that captures what heavy metal is all about, beyond the lists we see from other media outlets. Working with Pantheon, the ultimate home for music podcasts, is a natural fit for this project. This podcast honors both the genre and the fans who live and breathe heavy metal."

"I'm really looking forward to exploring a list crafted by someone who's lived and breathed heavy music for over four decades," says "100 Songs That Define Heavy Metal" co-creator Christian Bladt. "Each week is a reminder of how great these songs are, and no matter how many times I've heard them, I always learn something new from the incredible guests on every episode."

Pantheon Media's CEO Christian Swain remarks: "With Metal Blade's unparalleled legacy and Brian's deep connection to the genre, '100 Songs That Define Heavy Metal' takes listeners straight to the heart of what makes metal one of the most powerful music genres in the world. Our mission at Pantheon is to bring fans closer to the music and stories that shape their lives, and this podcast does exactly that for metal fans everywhere."

From METALLICA and SLAYER to CANNIBAL CORPSE and Alice Cooper, "100 Songs That Define Heavy Metal" will cover the songs that have defined generations, blending narrative storytelling with in-depth analyses. This podcast also serves as a tribute to the fans whose passion fuels the genre and keeps it alive for future generations.

"100 Songs That Define Heavy Metal" is now available on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music.

Where fans belong. Dedicated to telling the most compelling stories in music, sports, and pop culture, Pantheon offers a diverse range of shows that connect listeners to their favorite artists, bands, and cultural icons. As the only podcast network with a deep focus on both iconic artists and emerging voices, Pantheon curates a listening experience that celebrates passion, community, and storytelling. With top-tier productions like "The Metallica Report", "Rock N Roll Archaeology" and exclusive podcasts from rising artists, Pantheon Media is where music and fandom thrive together.

Founded in 1982 by Slagel, Metal Blade Records has been the global leader in metal music for over four decades. With a roster that includes some of the most iconic metal acts of all time, Metal Blade has continually pushed the boundaries of the genre, bringing metal to the masses and creating a platform for the heaviest bands on the planet. Their legacy is cemented not only by their legendary bands but by their dedication to discovering and nurturing new talent in heavy music.