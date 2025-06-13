THE DEAD DAISIES Recruit Drummer BRENT FITZ For June 2025 European Tour

Brent Fitz (SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS) will sit behind the drum kit for THE DEAD DAISIES when the band embarks on a 10-date European tour later this month. He will be filling in for THE DEAD DAISIES' most recent drummer Tommy Clufetos, who is unable to make the shows for reasons that have not been specified.

On June 11, Brent took to his social media to write: "EUROPE!! Here we come!!!! See you all this week! I'm thrilled to be playing drums with THE DEAD DAISIES for the month of June, filling in for the mighty Tommy Clufetos. Honored to be onstage with such an awesome band: Doug Aldrich, David Lowy, Michael David, and my dear friend John Corabi. John and I go way back…having long and celebrated musical history together in UNION. Very looking forward to being back onstage together!!! Can't wait to play and say hi to you all in Europe!"

Brent grew up in Winnipeg, toured across Canada in the early 1990s with legendary band STREETHEART, moved to Los Angeles in 1996, and as a multi-instrumentalist playing keys, drums and guitar, quickly became a sought-after musician, immediately touring and recording with international artists from around the globe. In the past decade and a half, Brent has toured the planet with GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash and had multiple Top 10 hits, including two No. 1 Billboard singles in U.S. and No. 1 albums around the globe. Brent has also worked with Alice Cooper, Gene Simmons (in his solo band),THE GUESS WHO, WHITFORD/ST. HOLMES (featuring Brad Whitford from AEROSMITH and Derek St. Holmes from TED NUGENT),UNION (with Bruce Kulick from KISS and John Corabi from MÖTLEY CRÜE),Vince Neil from MÖTLEY CRÜE, MONTROSE, THEORY OF A DEADMAN, MONSTER TRUCK, ECONOLINE CRUSH, HARLEQUIN and PHIL X & THE DRILLS (led by Phil X from BON JOVI).

THE DEAD DAISIES are an Australian-American supergroup, founded by rhythm guitarist and businessman David Lowy, which boasts a powerhouse rotating lineup of rock stars.

THE DEAD DAISIES are touring in support of their first full-fledged blues album, "Lookin' For Trouble", out now via Fame / Malaco Records. Tracked live at FAME Studios, the album's singles — "Boom Boom", a take on the John Lee Hooker classic, and "Crossroads", a tribute to Robert Johnson — have earned praise for their energy and authenticity. Raised By Cassettes called "Crossroads" "a high-energy performance that bridges past and present." Other standout tracks include "Going Down" (Freddie King),"Black Betty" (Lead Belly),"Sweet Home Chicago" (Robert Johnson),"Born Under A Bad Sign" (Albert King) and "The Thrill Is Gone" (B.B. King).

Photo credit: Ross Halfin