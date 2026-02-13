METAL CHURCH Shares 'Brainwash Game' Single From Upcoming 'Dead To Rights' Album

West Coast thrash metal legends METAL CHURCH will release their 13th studio album, "Dead To Rights", on April 10 via Rat Pak Records. The album marks the first release from the band's latest lineup, featuring founding guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof alongside longtime guitarist Rick Van Zandt, joined by former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson, powerhouse drummer Ken Mary, and dynamic new vocalist Brian Allen.

The official music video for the LP's second single, "Brainwash Game", can be seen below.

Vanderhoof comments: "'Brainwash Game' is really about the machinery behind the curtain. We're living in a time where the modern media cycle and the Internet move so fast that truth often gets twisted, filtered, and repackaged to fit whatever narrative sells the most clicks. It's not always about informing people anymore — it's about steering them. The song dives into that idea of manipulation, how repetition and outrage can blur the lines between fact and fiction until people don't even realize they're being conditioned. It's heavy, it's aggressive, and lyrically it's meant to challenge listeners to think for themselves in a world that constantly tries to think for them."

From the aggressive opening assault of "Brainwash Game" to the riff-driven finale "My Wrath", METAL CHURCH prove they still possess the same relentless drive that has earned them fans for over four decades. Tracks such as "Deep Cover Shakedown", "The Show" and "Wasted Time" deliver the signature sound the band has long been known for.

The album's first single, "F.A.F.O.", was released last November, with its accompanying video surpassing 400,000 views to date.

"Dead To Rights" was produced by Kurdt Vanderhoof and mixed and mastered by Chris "Zeuss" Harris at Planet Z.

"This new album is very special to me for one reason: the band was over, and I honestly didn't see it being resurrected. But somehow, it brought itself back to life — again!" exclaims Vanderhoof. "I'm incredibly proud of these new songs; they hit hard. Brian Allen brings the classic METAL CHURCH sound to the vocals, and adding a rhythm section with musicians of the caliber of Dave Ellefson and Ken Mary makes this a force to be reckoned with. If you enjoy classic METAL CHURCH, you're going to love this record."

The track listing for "Dead To Rights" is:

01. Brainwash Game

02. F.A.F.O.

03. Dead To Rights

04. Deep Cover Shakedown

05. Feet To The Fire

06. The Show

07. Heaven Knows (Slip Away)

08. No Memory

09. Wasted Time

10. My Wrath

METAL CHURCH plans to hit the road extensively this year on the "Dead To Rights" tour.

Born out of the explosive West Coast metal scene of the early '80s, METAL CHURCH quickly established themselves as one of the genre's most formidable and musically sophisticated bands. After signing with Elektra Records, the group released two landmark albums — their self-titled debut "Metal Church" and its follow-up "The Dark" — both of which remain essential listening in the heavy metal canon. As the U.S. metal wave surged, METAL CHURCH hit the road with labelmates METALLICA, further solidifying their reputation for precision, power, and uncompromising intensity.

The band continued to evolve into the late '80s and early '90s, tackling political and social themes with vocalist Mike Howe on the acclaimed albums "Blessing In Disguise" and "The Human Factor". While many peers shifted toward the era's commercial trends, METAL CHURCH stayed true to their heavy roots — a commitment that earned them a loyal global following.

In 2016, the band reunited with Howe for their eleventh studio album "XI", which debuted at No. 57 on the Billboard Top 200 and charted internationally, marking one of the strongest comebacks in modern metal. Its 2018 successor, "Damned If You Do", continued that momentum with additional worldwide chart success and reaffirmed the band's enduring relevance.

Singer Marc Lopes joined METAL CHURCH in the summer of 2022 as the replacement for Howe, who tragically passed away in July of 2021. Lopes's first and only studio album with METAL CHURCH, "Congregation Of Annihilation", came out in May 2023 via Rat Pak Records (America) and Reaper Entertainment (Europe). The LP was produced by Vanderhoof.

METAL CHURCH made its live debut with Lopes on June 3, 2023 at the Legions Of Metal festival at Reggies in Chicago, Illinois.

Now entering a powerful new chapter, METAL CHURCH features Vanderhoof, Van Zandt, Ellefson, Mary and Allen. With renewed energy, a legacy spanning over four decades, and a rapidly expanding worldwide fanbase, METAL CHURCH remains a driving force in modern heavy metal — still pushing forward, still evolving, and still unmistakably METAL CHURCH.

Photo credit: Rick Moyer