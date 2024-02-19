METALLICA And BLACKENED Share Two New Episodes Of 'The Blending Sessions' Video Series

Blackened master distiller and blender Rob Dietrich and METALLICA have shared two more episodes in an exclusive series of conversations titled "The Blending Sessions" in which they reveal what goes into making music and whiskey. Tune in to learn more about their creative process, shared passions and the artistry behind every sip and riff.

Blackened Whiskey is born from METALLICA's spirit of innovation, steeped in science, and honed by seasoned experts. This award-winning whiskey is a blend of the finest straight bourbon and rye whiskeys and uniquely finished and sonically enhanced in brandy casks, using the Black Noise process to extract more flavor from the wood. The original recipe was envisioned by Blackened's founding master distiller Dave Pickerell. Blackened is now crafted and propelled onward by category disruptor and master distiller and blender Rob Dietrich. The result is a magnificently balanced whiskey ideal for sipping neat, on the rocks, or enjoyed in a classic signature cocktail.

Pickerell died suddenly in November 2018 in San Francisco where he was scheduled to take part in the annual WhiskyFest event.

Dietrich also has a connection to the music industry on his resume, with experience as a concert promoter and tour manager.

"When we needed to begin searching for our next master distiller, it was a priority to find someone who could honor and continue the magic that Dave started," METALLICA said in 2019 when Dietrich's addition to the Blackened team was announced. "Rob shares a great respect for craftsmanship that Dave had and that we have for Blackened and our music."

Blackened's whiskey has won numerous accolades, including Double Gold at the SIP Awards (2021),Double Gold at the PR%F Awards (2021),Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (2020),Platinum at the Ascot Awards (2021) and Gold at the John Barleycorn Awards (2022). The band's limited-edition releases, including Rye The Lightning and Blackened's Masters Of Whiskey Series: Willett, have also taken home a number of Gold and Double Gold honors.

Formed in 1981 by vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, METALLICA has become one of the most influential and successful rock bands in history, selling nearly 120 million albums worldwide and generating more than 15 billion streams while playing to millions of fans on all seven continents. METALLICA's catalog of multi-platinum studio albums includes "Kill 'Em All", "Ride The Lightning", "Master Of Puppets", "… And Justice For All", "Metallica" (commonly referred to as The Black Album),"Load", "Reload", "St. Anger", "Death Magnetic", "Hardwired… To Self-Destruct" and the new "72 Seasons", released April 14, 2023, on the band's own Blackened Recordings label. METALLICA's awards and accolades include nine Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, multiple MTV Video Music Awards, a 2009 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and Sweden's Polar Music Prize. In 2017, METALLICA established its charitable foundation, All Within My Hands, to give back to communities that have supported the band. To date, All Within My Hands and METALLICA have provided nearly $16 million in grants to career and technical education programs, organizations combating food insecurity, and critical local services and disaster relief efforts.