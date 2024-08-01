METALLICA And Clothing Brand WOLVERINE Introduce High-Quality Boot To Benefit 'Scholars Initiative'

For the fifth year in a row, METALLICA's All Within My Hands foundation is teaming up with the master craftsmen at Wolverine Boots & Apparel to create a unique, high-quality boot to benefit the Metallica Scholars Initiative.

This year's collaboration is the Wolverine x Metallica Scholars Rancher Boot: a classic Western silhouette with an edgy blackened style. These boots are built to last with premium materials and waterproof full-grain leather, topped off with custom skull artwork by Brandon Heart debossed on the upper. The Wolverine x Metallica Scholars collection also features an assortment of apparel and accessories from previous collaborations, including a trucker hat, t-shirt, bandana, and socks.

Wolverine, the 141-year-old boot and clothing brand, has a long-standing commitment to supporting the next generation of skilled trades, and 50% of all sales from the Wolverine x Metallica Scholars collection will support the Metallica Scholars Initiative — a major workforce education initiative that provides direct support to community colleges to enhance their career and technical education programs, providing skills and services to students who are looking to enter a traditional trade or other applied learning program.

"We are grateful to be part of helping the world's workforce stay strong through the Metallica Scholars Initiative, and Wolverine shares our passion for supporting and celebrating the people who are the future of the workforce," METALLICA's James Hetfield previously said. "This partnership will continue to shine a light on the opportunities in the skilled trades and support students as they work toward establishing rewarding, sustainable careers."

Founded in 1883, Wolverine is one of the world's leading designers, marketers, and licensors of branded casual footwear and apparel, performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel, kids' footwear, industrial work boots and apparel and uniform footwear. The company's portfolio includes Merrell, Saucony, Sweaty Betty, Hush Puppies, Wolverine, Chaco, Bates, HYTEST and Stride Rite. Wolverine is also the global footwear licensee of the popular brands Cat and Harley-Davidson. Based in Rockford, Michigan, for more than 130 years, the company's products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 170 countries and territories.

