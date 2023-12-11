METALLICA Announces 'For Whom The Band Tolls!' Marching Band Competition Finalists

In April, METALLICA launched its inaugural "For Whom The Band Tolls" marching band competition. METALLICA challenged marching bands at all levels to craft the most exciting, unique, and impressive performances of the legendary heavy metal act's music. METALLICA partnered with sponsors to provide winning high school and collegiate bands funds for new equipment for their music programs. As part of the competition, METALLICA allowed bands to use their music for free.

Bands who entered the competition had access to a library of marching band charts for METALLICA songs, provided by Hal Leonard via sheetmusicdirect.com. The bands with the best performances will win musical equipment for their school program, furnished by METALLICA and its sponsors.

High School and Collegiate winners were narrowed down to five finalists by professional judges, furnished by Conn-Selmer. METALLICA will select the final prize winners in each category.

With more than 450 colleges and high schools across the U.S. having signed up since its April 10 announcement, the first annual Metallica Marching Band Competition has announced its finalists today.

Five finalists have been chosen in each of the following categories by professional judges, furnished by Conn Selmer:

Collegiate: Division 1 - $75,000 in prizing:

Auburn University

Fresno State University

Iowa State University

University of Iowa

University of Texas at Austin

Collegiate: Division 2, 3 - $40,000 in prizing:

Blinn College

Eastern New Mexico University

Manchester University

West Texas A&M University

Western Illinois University

High School: Small, Medium & Large - $15,000 each in prizing:

Small High School:

Cleveland High School - Cleveland, AL

Edinburg High School - Edinburg, TX

Oakton High School - Vienna, VA

Oologah High School - Oologah, OK

Valhalla High School - El Cajon, CA

Medium High School:

Boerne High School - Boerne, TX

Desert Mountain High School - Scottsdale, AZ

DeWitt High School - DeWitt, MI

Kell High School - Kennesaw, GA

Malverne High School - Malverne, NY

Large High School:

Austin High School - Sugarland, TX

Dobyns-Bennett High School - Kingsport, TN

Lambert High School - Suwanee, GA

Lorena High School - Lorena, TX

Pell City High School - Pell City, AL

The members of METALLICA will select the winners in each of the above categories at a date to be determined in early January.

Additionally, two Fan Favorite winners — one Collegiate (across all divisions) and one High School — will be determined by popular vote and awarded $10,000 each in prizing.

Go to MetallicaMarchingBand.com to watch submissions and vote anytime up until December 31.

Winners will receive musical instruments and equipment for their school programs at the values listed above, provided by METALLICA and sponsors including Tama, KHS America, Zildjian, D'Addario Woodwinds, Evans Drumheads, ProMark and Gator, in partnership with Sweetwater.

The Metallica Marching Band Competition promises to be a yearly national challenge to marching bands of all levels to craft their most exciting, unique, and impressive performances of the band's songs.