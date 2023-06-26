METALLICA Announces 'Takeover' Events During 2023 North American 'M72' Tour

METALLICA has announced "takeover" events during the 2023 North American leg of the band's "M72" world tour. As part of two-night stands in cities around the U.S. Canada between August and November, there will be film fests, pop-up stores, Ross Halfin book signings, All Within My Hands-sponsored opportunities to give back, as well as live music by BASTARDANE (the band featuring drummer Castor Hetfield, the son of METALLICA frontman James Hetfield) and OTTTO (the three-piece band featuring Tye Trujillo, the son of METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo),along with tribute bands DAMAGE INC., MOTORBREATH and SANDMAN.

Says METALLICA: "We're just a little over a month away from the North American kick-off of the M72 tour in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Friday, August 4! And you know that when we town for more than a day, we've gotta make a weekend out of it, so we've got details for you on many of the takeover activities as the tour travels across the country this summer and fall.

"On each Saturday between the two 'No Repeat' weekend shows, there will be film fests, pop-up stores, Ross Halfin book signings, AWMH-sponsored opportunities to give back, and so much more. And let's not forget live music! The lineup making its way through North America with us includes some familiar faces: OTTTO and BASTARDANE, along with tribute bands DAMAGE INC., MOTORBREATH, and SANDMAN. Plus, a few more acts will join the fun in individual cities.

"Tickets for most of the live shows and film fests go on sale this Friday, June 30, at 10 AM local time, with pre-sales for Fifth Members starting tomorrow, June 27, at 10 AM local time."

METALLICA's "M72" world tour, which launched in late April in Amsterdam, sees the band playing two nights in every city it visits — with each "No Repeat Weekend" featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups. The "M72" tour features a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed METALLICA Snake Pit to center stage, as well as the "I Disappear" full-tour pass and the debut of discounted tickets for fans under 16 years of age.

Opening acts on the tour include Floor Jansen, EPICA, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, ICE NINE KILLS, MAMMOTH WVH, PANTERA, ARCHITECTS, GRETA VAN FLEET and VOLBEAT.

METALLICA promises fans who purchase a two-day ticket that they won't see the same song twice for a total of over 30 songs spanning the band's 40-plus-year career.

Each weekend offers a variety of "Enhanced Experiences", ranging from access to a meet-and-greet, production and stage tour, food and beverage in the "Black Box" lounge to early entry into the venue and the Snake Pit. The very popular "Black Laminate" is back, now known as the "I Disappear Ticket", and is the ultimate pass for the fan who wants to run away with METALLICA for multiple weekends.

A single "I Disappear" ticket purchase gives you access to as many of METALLICA's 46 headlining tour dates across Europe and North America in 2023 and 2024 as you choose. You decide how many shows you'd like to attend around the world, and for how long, and METALLICA will make it as easy as possible.