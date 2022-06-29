METALLICA Cancels FRAUENFELD ROCKS Concert Due To Positive COVID-19 Test

METALLICA has been forced to cancel its headlining appearance at the Frauenfeld Rocks festival in Switzerland Wednesday night (June 29) after a member of the band's "family" has tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier today, METALLICA released the following statement via social media: "It is with a very heavy heart that we are announcing that we will not be appearing at Frauenfeld Rocks in Switzerland today, as unfortunately, a member of the METALLICA family has tested positive for Covid. We are beyond sorry to disappoint those of you planning to attend this show.

"It was our intention to reschedule a show in Switzerland as soon as possible, however in overnight discussions with the local promoters, sadly it became apparent that schedules and venues do not line up for the remainder of this year or next.

"If you have a ticket and would still like to attend Out In The Green, you will receive a refund of 50 Swiss francs. Should you decide not to attend the festival altogether, you will be refunded the ticket price by the respective ticket agencies; you may request a refund for your ticket at Ticketmaster.ch."

Bands still scheduled to perform today at Frauenfeld Rocks include FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, SABATON, ELUVEITIE, FEVER 333, and CHAOSEUM.

It is not presently clear whether one of the METALLICA members tested positive for COVID-19 or if it was someone associated with the band's road crew.

METALLICA recently completed a six-date South American tour, which kicked off on April 27 in Santiago, Chile.

METALLICA played its first concert of 2022 on February 25 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show, which was reportedly attended by 60,000 fans, featured support from GRETA VAN FLEET and ICE NINE KILLS.

The Las Vegas show took place more than two months after METALLICA's two 40th-anniversary concerts at Chase Center in San Francisco, California which featured different setlists. They were part of METALLICA's "San Francisco Takeover", a four-day citywide celebration of the band's 40th anniversary that also included a film festival, photo exhibit and curated lineup of smaller venue shows featuring other acts.

In February, METALLICA announced it will perform only two summer stadium shows in 2022: Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York on August 11, and PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on August 14. Both shows will feature special guests GRETA VAN FLEET and ICE NINE KILLS.

METALLICA previously played at Highmark Stadium on July 25, 1992, and Pittsburgh's Three Rivers Stadium on July 26, 1992.

METALLICA has a number of other European dates scheduled for July.