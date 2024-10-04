METALLICA Donates $100,000 To Support Hurricane Helene Recovery

METALLICA's All Within My Hands foundation has donated $100,000 for immediate disaster relief in communities affected by Hurricane Helene.

Hurricane Helene made landfall on Thursday, September 26, and has since hit several communities across a 500-mile stretch, leaving in its wake a path of destruction throughout Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee. It is now the third-deadliest storm to hit the U.S. this century, with over 215 lives lost and hundreds of people still unaccounted for. It is an unmitigated tragedy. Historic water levels and widespread flooding across the Appalachians have left hundreds of roads inaccessible, hindering rescue efforts.

All Within My Hands is donating $50,000 each to World Central Kitchen and Team Rubicon.

World Central Kitchen's response includes vital food and clean water, reaching isolated communities using helicopters and airboats. WCK has partnered with 35 food trucks across Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee, and 16 restaurants across North Carolina and Tennessee, already providing tens of thousands of hot meals and sandwiches to families in need.

More than 140 Team Rubicon volunteers, known as Greyshirts, comprise five recon teams serving more than 35 communities across the affected area. These route clearance teams have already cleared more than 400 dump trucks worth of debris and continue to work diligently across Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee.

Through All Within My Hands, METALLICA donates a portion of all ticket sales back into the communities visited in each city on the band's "M72" world tour. In partnership with local promoters, the Foundation has been working diligently to find organizations that align with the AWMH mission and actively put funds to use to better the lives of people in need.

All Within My Hands was established in 2017 by METALLICA to invest in the people and places that have supported the band. It also allows METALLICA's fans to engage in philanthropy and volunteerism. The Foundation is dedicated to creating sustainable communities through workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services. All expenses of the Foundation are covered by the band, the board, and a few special friends so that 100 percent of donations go to the organizations it supports. AWMH is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

The METALLICA family and the All Within My Hands foundation board members are committed to running an organization of the highest integrity where expenses are kept to a minimum and are paid for entirely by the band, the board, and friends who have worked with the band over many years and are excited to help in this mission. As such, 100% of all donations from fans and third parties go to the organizations AWMH supports.