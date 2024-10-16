METALLICA Donates $100,000 To Support Hurricane Milton Recovery

METALLICA's All Within My Hands foundation has donated $100,000 for disaster relief in communities affected by Hurricane Milton.

Hurricane Milton made landfall on Wednesday, October 9, as a Category 3 storm near Siesta Key, Florida. High winds, tornadoes, and flooding engulfed an already ravaged state just days after Hurricane Helene blew through. The series of storms has strained food bank operations, and there is a need for the swift restoration of essential technology and communications infrastructure. All Within My Hands is donating $50,000 each to Feeding America and the Information Technology Disaster Resource Center (ITDRC).

Food banks and Feeding America have been busy staging emergency food, water, and supplies at food banks throughout Florida. Continued attention and care remain critical as they assess the damage and destruction from Hurricane Milton. Donating funds is the most efficient way to support affected food banks.

Information Technology Disaster Resource Center is a volunteer-driven nonprofit that provides technology continuity, connectivity, and recovery after catastrophic events for communities impacted by disasters. Donations support the ongoing work of hundreds of ITDRC volunteers to ensure public safety, responding relief organizations, and local businesses are connected and have access to the communications they need to serve their community.

Through All Within My Hands, METALLICA donates a portion of all ticket sales back into the communities visited in each city on the band's "M72" world tour. In partnership with local promoters, the Foundation has been working diligently to find organizations that align with the AWMH mission and actively put funds to use to better the lives of people in need.

All Within My Hands was established in 2017 by METALLICA to invest in the people and places that have supported the band. It also allows METALLICA's fans to engage in philanthropy and volunteerism. The Foundation is dedicated to creating sustainable communities through workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services. All expenses of the Foundation are covered by the band, the board, and a few special friends so that 100 percent of donations go to the organizations it supports. AWMH is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

The METALLICA family and the All Within My Hands foundation board members are committed to running an organization of the highest integrity where expenses are kept to a minimum and are paid for entirely by the band, the board, and friends who have worked with the band over many years and are excited to help in this mission. As such, 100% of all donations from fans and third parties go to the organizations AWMH supports.