METALLICA Donates Over $135,000 To Flood Disaster Victims In Germany

As heavy rains swept across Europe in July 2021, regions of Western Germany saw an entire month's worth of rainfall within just 48 hours. This downpour led to flooding and grave disaster, with at least 184 deaths reported.

In August of 2021, as a show of support for those affected and in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of The Black Album, METALLICA released a limited-edition "Enter Sandman" single. This release was distributed on numbered, glow-in-the-dark seven-inch vinyl as well as a Maxi CD and three-inch PockIt CD — all available exclusively in Germany.

In partnership with Universal Music Germany, the band announced that all sales profits would go directly to the flood victims. Nearly one year later, as the construction work in the affected regions is still in full swing, METALLICA's All Within My Hands foundation is donating 130,000 euros (approximately $137,000) to Aktion Deutschland Hilft.

Aktion Deutschland Hilft continues to collect donations for families who lost their homes in the floods.

Aktion Deutschland Hilft is an association of renowned German aid organizations that work together to provide rapid and effective aid for large catastrophes and emergency situations abroad. To further optimize their previously successful work, the participating organizations bring together their many years of experience in humanitarian aid.

To learn more about Aktion Deutschland Hilft and how they "help faster together," visit Aktion-Deutschland-Hilft.de.

Formed in February 2017, All Within My Hands is a 501(c)3 non-profit foundation focused on creating sustainable communities by tackling the issues of hunger and workforce education and encouraging volunteerism.

AWMH was established as a way for the entire METALLICA family to give back to communities around the world that have supported the band on tour. In its first six months of operation, the foundation donated more than $750,000 to local food banks around the world — a practice the band and AWMH had continued on the North American "WorldWired" tour, donating to local food banks in every city and meeting dedicated people who focus their daily lives on helping others.

The METALLICA family and the All Within My Hands foundation board members are committed to running an organization of the highest integrity where expenses are kept to a minimum and are paid for entirely by the band, the board, and friends who have worked with the band over many years and are excited to help in this mission. As such, 100% of all donations from fans and third parties go to the organizations AWMH supports.

For more about All Within My Hands, visit www.allwithinmyhands.org.