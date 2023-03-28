  • facebook
METALLICA, IRON MAIDEN And OZZY OSBOURNE Are Rumored Headliners Of This Year's POWER TRIP Festival

March 28, 2023

METALLICA, IRON MAIDEN and OZZY OSBOURNE are the rumored headliners for the 2023 edition of the Power Trip festival.

According to The Scenestar, the Goldenvoice-produced three-day event will take place Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8 at the Empire Polo Club In Indio, California and will "feature legendary rock heavy performers from the 1970s and 1980s."

The full festival lineup and further details will be officially revealed on Thursday, March 30, at 7 a.m.

Earlier today, METALLICA, IRON MAIDEN and OZZY OSBOURNE all shared a similar teaser videos for this week's announcement, with the logos of the three bands featured in each respective clip.

The inaugural Power Trip festival was held in 2016 and featured performances by THE ROLLING STONES, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters and THE WHO.

Passes for this year's Power Trip will go on sale next week.

