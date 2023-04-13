METALLICA 'M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX - A Two Night Event' Coming To Cinemas Worldwide

Major METALLICA news from Down Under! "Metallica: 72 Seasons - Global Premiere" has just screened in cinemas in New Zealand and moviegoers there were the first to learn that METALLICA's "M72" world tour is set to burst on to the big screen, live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in cinemas worldwide on Friday, August 18 and Sunday, August 20.

Titled "Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX - A Two Night Event", this unprecedented global theatrical event will see the band playing two nights with two completely different setlists, with songs spanning the group's 40-plus-year career, from 1983's classic "Kill 'Em All" to 2023's long-awaited "72 Seasons". The band won't play a single song twice, making for a total of more than 30 songs across both nights.

The "M72" tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed METALLICA Snake Pit to center stage, while giving fans a complete 360-degree view from every seat in the house. With a state-of-the-art multi-camera set up, fans will be right in the middle of the action, no matter where they are in the world.

For more information, visit metallica.film.

"Metallica: 72 Seasons - Global Premiere", the worldwide listening party for METALLICA's forthcoming eleventh studio album, "72 Seasons", continues to launch across the globe over the next 20 hours. Tickets are still available for this tonight-only event at metallica.film. At the event, "72 Seasons" will be played in full in pummeling surround sound, exclusively for cinema audiences worldwide — with every one of the new songs featuring its own music video and exclusive commentary from the band. The result will offer fans an unforgettable night as they experience "72 Seasons" first and fully on the eve of its April 14 release date.

Kymberli Frueh, SVP programming and content acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing, said: "We feel like we are a part of the METALLICA family now that we are doing our third release together ('Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX - A Two Night Event', '72 Seasons Global Premiere' and 'S&M²'). Since METALLICA is touring in very limited markets this year, we are so happy that we can extend that tour into cinemas across the globe. The cinemas create a virtual tour stop for fans in thousands of locations where METALLICA isn't touring this year. What better way to create a VIP experience with every seat in the cinema feeling as if you are in the front row of the concert."

Hailed as "some of the deepest, hardest-hitting music of their career" (Rolling Stone),METALLICA's "72 Seasons" will be released April 14 via the band's own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track "72 Seasons" is METALLICA's first full length collection of new material since 2016's "Hardwired… To Self-Destruct".

The ticket on-sale date for "Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX – A Two Night Event" will be announced later.