Watch METALLICA Perform 'Master Of Puppets' On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

On Wednesday (April 12),the third of METALLICA's four-night residency on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", the Rock And Roll Hall of Famers performed "Master Of Puppets", the title track of their third album, which came out in 1986. Check out video of the performance below.

METALLICA kicked off the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" residency Monday night (April 10) by sitting down for a chat with host Jimmy Kimmel and performing "Lux Æterna", the lead single from the band's upcoming album, "72 Seasons". The following night they played "Holier Than Thou", a song from their self-titled 1991 album, better known as The Black Album.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" has the distinction of being the longest-running late night program still on the air.

Last Friday, when METALLICA first announced its "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" residency, the band wrote on social media: "In a first for the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, it's 'Metallica Week,' as we will be the musical guest each night, beginning on Monday, April 10, through Thursday, April 13. We'll be playing live for all four shows, and you'll also catch us on the couch, chatting with Jimmy one night. Keep your eyes peeled for other sightings during the broadcast, as we really don't know what else Jimmy will get us involved in!"

METALLICA previously appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in 2021 when they read one-star reviews of their classic Black Album on the show. More recently, Kimmel hosted METALLICA's "All Within My Hands" benefit concert and auction in December.

"72 Seasons" will be released April 14 via METALLICA's own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with Hetfield and Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track "72 Seasons" is METALLICA's first full-length collection of new material since 2016's "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct". The album will be released in formats, including 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited-edition variants, CD and digital.

METALLICA and Trafalgar Releasing will hold a worldwide "72 Seasons" listening party. For one night only on Thursday, April 13, "72 Seasons" will be played in full in surround sound, exclusively for cinema audiences worldwide — with every one of the new songs featuring its own music video and exclusive commentary from the band.

The "72 Seasons" global premiere sees METALLICA and Trafalgar joining forces once more, having previously worked together on the October 2019 worldwide cinematic release of "S&M²", which documented METALLICA and San Francisco Symphony reuniting to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their original "S&M" (Symphony & Metallica) concerts and releases.

In the seven years since the arrival of "Hardwired… To Self-Destruct", METALLICA has reissued some of its classic albums, released a second live album with the San Francisco Symphony, commissioned a covers album featuring the likes of GHOST, VOLBEAT, WEEZER, Corey Taylor and THE HU, and landed on the Billboard songs chart with "Master Of Puppets" after a prominent placement in the hit Netflix show "Stranger Things".