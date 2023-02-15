METALLICA, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS And BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Featured On 'WWE 2K23' Soundtrack

Developer Visual Concepts and publisher 2K Games have announced the complete soundtrack for the "WWE 2K23" video game, curated by cover superstar and executive soundtrack producer John Cena.

The soundtrack features a collection of songs from some of the biggest artists in the world today, including METALLICA and RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS.

The "WWE 2K23" game will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on March 17. Those who pre-order will get early access on March 14.

The official "WWE 2K23" track listing includes:

* METALLICA - "Sad But True"

* BIZARRAP & QUEVEDO - "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52"

* DOJA CAT - "Vegas"

* LUCIANO - "SUVs"

* RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - "Can't Stop"

* JOYNER LUCAS & LIL BABY - "Ramen & OJ"

* HARDY - "JACK"

* BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE - "No More Tears To Cry"

* DEI V FT. OMAR COURTZ - "Dame Lu"

* LETDOWN. - "Shipwreck"

* IDLES - "Grounds"

* POST MALONE FT. OZZY OSBOURNE, TRAVIS SCOTT - "Take What You Want"

The full "WWE 2K23" superstar roster features 100 of WWE's top playable talent available at launch. Headlining the main event of the full reveal are superstars making their debut on the WWE 2K roster for the very first time such as Cody Rhodes, Bron Breakker, Alba Fyre, Cora Jade and global music phenom Bad Bunny. Fan-favorite WWE legends, including Cena, The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock were also revealed, alongside today's most popular superstars, such as Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.