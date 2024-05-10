METALLICA Shares Full Video Of Cover Of ELTON JOHN's 'Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding'

METALLICA honored Elton John and his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin by performing at a tribute concert at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. on March 20. A full video of the performance has now been posted on METALLICA's YouTube channel and can be seen below.

Elton and Bernie collected the Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize for their contribution to music at the invitation-only event, which included appearances by John and Taupin, was hosted by Billy Porter.

METALLICA opened the show with a rendition of "Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding" from John's 1973 double album "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road".

A month ago, METALLICA shared only a snippet of the performance on social media, writing in an accompanying message: "Sir Elton John helped cover 'Nothing Else Matters' on 'The Metallica Blacklist' in 2021, and tonight, you can see us return the favour! Tune in to PBS to catch our rendition of 'Funeral For A Friend' / 'Love Lies Bleeding' at this year's Gershwin Prize for Popular Music, celebrating the achievements of Elton John and his writing partner, Bernie Taupin."

According to People, members of METALLICA told reporters how much John and Taupin's collaborations have meant to them. "They're an inspiration to us," frontman James Hetfield said. Guitarist Kirk Hammett added, "They're responsible for some of the greatest songs of my childhood."

Also appearing at the concert were singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, country singer Garth Brooks, folk singer Brandi Carlile, and Scottish musician and EURYTHMICS star Annie Lennox.

Ahead of the event, METALLICA said in a statement: "We are beyond excited and proud to have been invited to perform at a very special event honoring the legendary songwriting team of Elton John and Bernie Taupin as they are presented with the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

"We are traveling to Washington, DC, next month to join Garth Brooks, Annie Lennox, Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, and others for the tribute concert and award presentation on March 20. PBS stations nationwide will premiere the concert on Monday, April 8, at 8 PM ET (check local listings),available via broadcast and streaming on PBS.org and the PBS app.

"Elton and Bernie have been collaborating for 56 years and counting, and together, they have penned some of our lifetime's most memorable and influential songs. We are thrilled to celebrate this honor with them, and we look forward to an incredible evening of unique performances from their remarkable collection of songs."

The 90-minute program "Elton John & Bernie Taupin: The Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize For Popular Song" honors the longtime singer-songwriter duo as the two iconic artists receive this year's distinguished recognition from the Library Of Congress.

Recording artist Elton John and lyricist Bernie Taupin joined creative forces in 1967 and went on to pen timeless standards such as "Your Song", "Tiny Dancer", "Rocket Man", "Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me" and "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road". In addition to ballads, the duo created sensational rock hits, including "Bennie And The Jets" and "Crocodile Rock", which became their first No. 1 single in the U.S. in 1973.

Today, John is among the top-selling solo artists of all time, with over 70 Top 40 hits over six decades, including nine No. 1s and 28 Top 10s on the Billboard Hot 100. He has sold more than 300 million records worldwide. John holds the record for the biggest-selling physical single of all time with Taupin's rewritten lyrics for "Candle In The Wind 1997", which sold more than 33 million copies after the sudden death of Princess Diana. In 2018, he was named the most successful male solo artist in Billboard Hot 100 chart history. In America, John holds the record for the longest span between Billboard Top 40 hits at 50 years.

In 1992, John established the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which continues to lead the global fight against HIV/AIDS. The foundation has raised more than $565 million for HIV/AIDS grants that have funded more than 3,000 projects in more than 90 countries to care for patients and provide education for AIDS prevention. His music and charitable service have been honored with a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II; the Légion d'honneur, France's highest award; and the National Humanities Medal awarded by President Joe Biden at the White House in 2022.

Since launching his first tour in 1970, John has delivered more than 4,000 performances in more than 80 countries. His work has spanned recording studios, stadiums, stages, and screens — always with music that resonates with new generations of audiences. Disney's "The Lion King", carried by John's tunes, continues to be one of Broadway's longest-running shows.

In January 2024, John won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special for his show "Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium", making him just the 19th performer to achieve rare EGOT status, having also won five Grammy awards, two Oscars for his work on "The Lion King" and with Taupin on the movie "Rocketman", and a Tony Award for the score to the Broadway musical "Aida".