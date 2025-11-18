METALLICA Shares Pro-Shot Video Of 'Holier Than Thou' Performance From Perth Concert During 'M72' Tour

Professionally filmed video of METALLICA performing the song "Holier Than Thou" on November 1, 2025 at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia can be seen below.

METALLICA's recent shows in Australia mark the first time the legendary American metal band had been Down Under in more than a decade. Support on the trek came from EVANESCENCE and SUICIDAL TENDENCIES.

Perth concert organizers were hoping for close to 60,000 tickets to be snapped up prior to showtime, according to PerthNow.

Two METALLICA fans were arrested and charged with trespassing after allegedly scaling a central tower inside Optus Stadium during the band's concert. A 20-year-old man from Carey Park and a 23-year-old man from Australind were removed from the venue and were scheduled to appear in court for the dangerous stunt. Photos and video from the scene shared by 10 News showed cops telling the shirtless men to climb down before arresting them and escorting them out during the concert.

After Perth, METALLICA's Australian tour continued at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, November 5, Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on Saturday, November 8, Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday, November 12, and concluded at Sydney's Accor Stadium on Saturday, November 15. METALLICA will also perform at Auckland, New Zealand's Eden Park on Wednesday, November 19.

METALLICA's last appearance in Australia was as the headliner of the Soundwave Festival in 2013.

The Australian dates were part of METALLICA's "M72" world tour, named after the band's 2023 album "72 Seasons". The "M72" Australian stadium tour, produced by Live Nation, found the heavy metal icons performing at the end of stadiums, with the band's infamous Snake Pit extended from the front of the stage.

While a majority of METALLICA's 2024 and 2025 world tour dates consisted of the "No-Repeat Weekend" setlists — where the James Hetfield-fronted act played in the same city for two nights and mixed up its setlists each night — the Australian and New Zealand shows were billed as "One Night Only".