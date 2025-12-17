METALLICA Shares Pro-Shot Video Of 'The Day That Never Comes' Performance From First-Ever Concert In Bahrain

On December 3, METALLICA played the Kingdom of Bahrain for the first time ever, performing in front of 10,000 fans at the Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre as part of the band's "M72" world tour.

Professionally filmed video of "The Day That Never Comes" performance from the Bahrain concert can be seen below.

"METALLICA loves Bahrain," frontman James Hetfield shouted at one point during the concert, according to Billboard. "We are very blessed to be here. There's some old faces we see here — you traveled to see us — and there's new faces, and we're so glad you’re here."

As previously reported, METALLICA also performed at the post-race concert of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix on November 30 at Lusail International Circuit in Doha, Qatar.

METALLICA's headline concert took place on Lusail Live Stage following the conclusion of the race and prize presentation to the drivers. The performance, part of METALLICA's "M72" world tour, brought the legendary rock band to Qatar for the first time.

The day before the concert, METALLICA members James Hetfield, Robert Trujillo and Lars Ulrich visited F1 team garages ahead of the race and met several notable individuals from the Formula 1 industry, including F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali. Hetfield and his girlfriend Adriana Gillett were also photographed greeting celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

METALLICA also performed at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix on Yas Island on December 6.

METALLICA's recent shows in Australia marked the first time the legendary American metal band had been Down Under in more than a decade. Support on the trek came from EVANESCENCE and SUICIDAL TENDENCIES.

Prior to this fall's shows, METALLICA's last appearance in Australia was as the headliner of the Soundwave Festival in 2013.

The Australian dates were also part of METALLICA's "M72" world tour, named after the band's 2023 album "72 Seasons". The "M72" Australian stadium tour, produced by Live Nation, found the heavy metal icons performing at the end of stadiums, with the band's infamous Snake Pit extended from the front of the stage.

While a majority of METALLICA's 2024 and 2025 world tour dates consisted of the "No-Repeat Weekend" setlists — where the Hetfield-fronted act played in the same city for two nights and mixed up its setlists each night — the Australian and New Zealand shows were billed as "One Night Only".