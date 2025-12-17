AVENGED SEVENFOLD's ZACKY VENGEANCE Releases Debut Solo Single, 'Dark Horse'

Zacky Vengeance, founding member and guitarist of the multi-platinum rock band AVENGED SEVENFOLD, has released his debut solo single, "Dark Horse", under his real name, Zachary Baker. A full-length album will follow "soon", according to the 44-year-old musician.

"Dark Horse" blends Baker's poignant storytelling with Americana influences, signaling a striking evolution from his hard rock background into a songwriter stepping fully into his own.

Peel back the layers and you will find the punk rock kid forged into a man by a million-mile journey: a tale that begins with a slightly out-of-tune guitar and a burning desire to voice his truth. Trading distortion for dust and grit, Baker carves out his own lane in the alt-country landscape. Driven by his restless spirit and the outlaw heroes that inspired him, you will find a raw sermon of honesty.

Growing up in Olympia, Washington, Zacky was influenced by punk rock and metal bands. He picked up the guitar at a young age, inspired by bands like METALLICA and MISFITS. His first guitar was a hand-me-down from his father, which he used to hone his skills and develop his signature style.

As a founding member of AVENGED SEVENFOLD, Zacky has played a crucial role in the band's dynamic. His rhythm guitar work complements lead guitarist Synyster Gates, creating a powerful and cohesive sound. Together, they have crafted some of the most memorable riffs and solos in modern metal.

Outside of music, Zacky is known for his love of tattoos and his involvement in the Vengeance University clothing line. He is also an advocate for animal rights and often uses his platform to support various charitable causes.

As previously reported, AVENGED SEVENFOLD and GOOD CHARLOTTE will join together next summer for a North American tour. Promoted by Live Nation, the 16-city trek will kick off July 25 in Ridgedale, Missouri, with additional stops in Shakopee, Chicago, St. Louis, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, New York, Boston, Charlotte, Dallas, and more before wrapping August 27 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix, Arizona.

For AVENGED SEVENFOLD, this run follows the release of their new song, "Magic", streaming everywhere as of December 6, 2025. AVENGED SEVENFOLD debuted the song in the recent season of "Call Of Duty" Black Ops 7 last week, and released the track fully independently, continuing the ambition of the band's current work. The band once again partnered with the incredible world renowned fine artist Wes Lang for the single artwork. "Magic" is the first new release since the critically acclaimed 2023 album, "Life Is But A Dream…" — a boundary-pushing project that further cemented the band's reputation for reinvention, ambition, and incredible live performances.