METALLICA Shares Pro-Shot Video Of 'The Memory Remains' Performance From St. Louis During 'M72' Tour

Professionally filmed video of METALLICA performing the song "The Memory Remains" on November 3 at St. Louis, Missouri venue Dome at America's Center can be seen below.

As previously reported, METALLICA set a new attendance record at Dome at America's Center on November 3 and November 5, when the band's two headlining concerts brought in 100,000 attendees — the highest-ever attendance in the venue. The November 3 show as part of METALLICA's "M72" tour also featured PANTERA and MAMMOTH WVH, while the November 5 gig included FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and ICE NINE KILLS.

On November 7, METALLICA shared the following message via social media: "The #MetallicaFamily made history during #M72STL. Over 100,000 tickets were sold to our No Repeat Weekend gigs at The Dome, setting the record for most tickets sold for any event since the venue opened in 1995! Thanks for coming out to see us, St. Louis!"

The "M72" tour features a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed METALLICA Snake Pit to center stage, allowing promoters to sell more tickets than usual. And since METALLICA's stage is hollow in the center, there is even more space available to accommodate fans.

According to Billboard, METALLICA's giant ring-shaped stage also includes eight towers of monitors and speakers, with each of the towers is anchored by a raised platform that doubles as VIP seating, with eight folding chairs decorated with the black-and-yellow color scheme of the band's new album, "72 Seasons".

In addition to selling out the Dome, METALLICA took over St. Louis for various fan activities, with METALLICA cover bands everywhere, a METALLICA film festival, a sold-out James Hetfield book signing, taste-test events for Blackened (METALLICA's whiskey brand),a special pop-up store for the band's merch, a METALLICA-themed bowling party and lots more.

According to the Riverfront Times, METALLICA's concerts in St. Louis were attended by fans from all over the country, including Kansas, Alaska, North Carolina and Texas.

This past August, METALLICA drew nearly 80,000 fans to the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles at the first of the band's two shows at the venue. It was the biggest crowd in the history of the SoCal stadium, which opened in September 2020. The San Francisco Bay Area-based metal legends drew a similarly sized capacity crowd two days later at the same venue.

Fans purchased more than 156,000 tickets for the two-concert stand, which was also part of METALLICA's "M72" world tour.

Taylor Swift's summer 2023 six-night bow at SoFi was attended by 420,000 ticket-holders, with 70,000-plus in attendance each time.

The "M72" tour launched in late April in Amsterdam.

A portion of proceeds from the shows go to METALLICA's All Within My Hands foundation, which seeks to assist and enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported the band and combat food insecurity; provides disaster relief; and bestows scholarships.

METALLICA's production travels in 87 trucks — 45 for the band and its setup, plus two groups of 21 each for the steel stage and towers. There are 130 people in the band's crew, plus 40 steelworkers, local hires and truck drivers.

METALLICA's manager Cliff Burnstein told Billboard that between 80% and 90% of fans at each concert are attending both shows.

METALLICA's two-night stand at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in August was livestreamed to movie theaters across the globe. It marked METALLICA's first appearance in Texas since November 2021, when the band played before, during and after a Triad Combat event at Globe Life Field.