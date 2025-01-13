METALLICA's 'All Within My Hands' Foundation Donates $500,000 To Los Angeles Fire Relief

METALLICA's foundation All Within My Hands is granting $500,000 to relief efforts carried out by the California Community Foundation's Wildfire Recovery Fund and the Pasadena Community Foundation's Eaton Canyon Fire Relief And Recovery Fund.

The fires raging in the Los Angeles area have relentlessly wreaked havoc and widespread destruction since January 7 and, sadly, do not show signs of slowing down. Despite containment progress over the weekend, officials warn residents to stay vigilant as the Santa Ana winds return and are expected to reach up to 70 miles per hour over the coming days, creating critical fire conditions. In the past week, the community has suffered at least 24 lives lost, nearly 100,000 people under evacuation orders, 40,000 acres burned, and more than 12,000 structures — commercial and residential — destroyed. However, numbers cannot articulate the magnitude of anguish as the disaster upends families and dismantles livelihoods.

The California Community Foundation (CCF) has a long history of ensuring resources reach those most in need. It leverages partnerships with community-based organizations and government agencies while using data from CalFire and the CDC's Social Vulnerability Index to prioritize underserved communities. For the Los Angeles County wildfires, CCF has activated its Wildfire Recovery Fund to complement immediate relief and address the long-term recovery needs of neighborhoods. The fund's disaster and recovery efforts support an array of critical recovery services, including housing, case management, mental health, and medical care for displaced residents. It also aids in rebuilding essential infrastructure like emergency communication systems and offers financial disaster assistance, labor law education, and immigration services to low-wage workers and immigrant families. AWMH is donating $250,000 to the California Community Foundation's Wildfire Recovery Fund.

The Pasadena Community Foundation (PCF) has established the Eaton Canyon Fire Relief And Recovery Fund. A smaller agency, PCF is entrenched within the community, poised to leverage connections with civic and nonprofit leaders to ensure its aid reaches those who need it most. The fund will support immediate needs during relief efforts as the fires continue to spread. It will also support critical long-term recovery efforts after the fires are extinguished and the community embarks upon the seemingly impossible task of rebuilding what has been demolished. AWMH is donating $250,000 to the Pasadena Community Foundation's Eaton Canyon Fire Relief And Recovery Fund.

All Within My Hands was established in 2017 by METALLICA to invest in the people and places that have supported the band. It also allows METALLICA's fans to engage in philanthropy and volunteerism. The Foundation is dedicated to creating sustainable communities through workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services. All expenses of the Foundation are covered by the band, the board, and a few special friends so that 100 percent of donations go to the organizations it supports. AWMH is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

