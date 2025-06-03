METALLICA's Blood Drives Reach Donation Milestone

METALLICA and its foundation, All Within My Hands (AWMH),have announced more than 1,000 blood donations have been collected to date as part of a lifesaving partnership with the American Red Cross.

Just over one month ago, a series of Red Cross x Metallica blood drives kicked off in select locations along the current U.S. leg of the "M72" world tour. Since then, members of the METALLICA family have turned out to blood drives in full force, ready to roll up their sleeves and help patients counting on critical care this spring. This week marked the 1,000th donation collected, with several blood drives still on the books into June. Each blood donation can help save more than one life.

"The Red Cross appreciates the impact this partnership has made in the lives of people in trauma situations, and those facing cancer and chronic conditions, like sickle cell disease," said Darren Irby, executive director of national partnerships for the Red Cross. "Not only are donors who give regularly coming to give at these blood drives, but we are welcoming many new donors who have never given before — a true sign of how METALLICA and All Within My Hands are inspiring people to give back across the country."

All Within My Hands takes advantage of opportunities on the road to contribute to each community the tour visits. Several Red Cross x Metallica blood drives remain, including stops in Houston, Texas; Santa Clara, California; and Denver, Colorado.

As a thank you, all who come to give at this special series of blood drives will get a limited-edition Red Cross x Metallica t-shirt, while supplies last.

For more information and to book a blood donation appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Metallica.

Formed in 1981 by vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich and including guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo, METALLICA has become one of the most influential and successful rock bands in history, selling nearly 125 million albums worldwide and generating more than 17 billion streams while playing to millions of fans on all seven continents — more than 1.3 million of whom belong to the band's fiercely loyal and consistently growing Fifth Member fan club. METALLICA's catalog of multi-platinum studio albums includes "Kill 'Em All", "Ride The Lightning", "Master Of Puppets", "…And Justice For All", "Metallica" (commonly referred to as The Black Album),"Load", "Reload", "St. Anger", "Death Magnetic", "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct" and, most recently, the Grammy-winning "72 Seasons", released April 14, 2023, on the band's own Blackened Recordings label. METALLICA's awards and accolades include nine Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, multiple MTV Video Music Awards, a 2009 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and Sweden's Polar Music Prize. In 2017, METALLICA established its own charitable foundation, All Within My Hands, to give back to communities that have supported the band. To date, All Within My Hands' collective efforts have raised more than $20 million since inception, including $11.4 million in grants to workforce education, $7.4 million to fight hunger globally, and $5.2 million donated to critical local services around the world.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.