METALLICA's 'Fuel' Used In NASA Video To Promote Artemis Lunar Missions

July 13, 2023

METALLICA's classic song "Fuel" is the soundtrack for a new NASA video promoting the space agency's Artemis lunar missions. Check out the clip below.

METALLICA shared the video on social media, writing in an accompanying message: "What do we have in common with @NASA 's #Artemis missions to the Moon? 'Fuel' & fire!

"Learn more about how NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket & Orion spacecraft will send 4 astronauts on a lunar flyby around the Moon for NASA's Artemis II mission at http://nasa.gov/sls."

Artemis II is scheduled for November 2024 and is the second of the two test flights planned before the U.S.'s return to the lunar surface. The four chosen astronauts will fly around the Moon aboard the Orion Spacecraft and will be the first humans to venture farthest from Earth's low earth orbit since NASA's Apollo 17 mission in 1972.

The Artemis II is the first crewed mission that is part of NASA's plan to establish a long-term presence at the moon for science and exploration. The 10-day flight will test NASA's foundational human deep space exploration capabilities, the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft, for the first time with astronauts.

The flight, set to build upon the successful uncrewed Artemis I mission completed in December, will set the stage for the first woman and first person of color on the Moon through the Artemis program, paving the way for future for long-term human exploration missions to the Moon, and eventually Mars. This is the agency's Moon to Mars exploration approach.

Through Artemis missions, NASA will use innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before. NASA will collaborate with commercial and international partners and establish the first long-term presence on the Moon. Then, NASA will use what it learns on and around the Moon to take the next giant leap: sending the first astronauts to Mars.

