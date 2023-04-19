METALLICA's JAMES HETFIELD On '72 Seasons': 'We Know We've Made A Fantastic Album'

In a new interview with Richard Wilkins of Australia's "Today" show, METALLICA frontman James Hetfield was asked what it feels like to be "back in the saddle" again with a new album, "72 Seasons", and an upcoming world tour. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Nervous and fun at the same time, as usual. Giving birth to a new baby brings up anxiety, but also brings up lots and lots of excitement."

When Wilkins noted that METALLICA's critics and fans always let the band know what they think, Hetfield concurred: "Yeah. And we do the same with ourselves, even harder. So we're used to it."

James went on to say about the response from the METALLICA fans to "72 Seasons": "It has been really pretty positive so far, and that matters a little bit to us. But internally, we know we've done a fantastic album. We've written music that we like, and we're putting it out there. So whoever else wants to show up, come on in."

After Wilkins described METALLICA's sound as "so tight", Hetfield said: "We're pretty tight. We've been playing together. We're getting better, even after 41 years. Yeah, the recording of this record really started back in the [early] COVID [days] when we were all super bored out of our minds and Zooming with each other weekly just to stay sane. And then I pulled out a guitar and kind of said, 'Hey, here's a riff. Let's start going.' Once you open that Pandora's box of riffs though, you know it's on. It's a beautiful process."

"72 Seasons" was released on Friday (April 14) via METALLICA's own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, it is METALLICA's first full-length collection of new material since "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct".

In the seven years since the arrival of "Hardwired… To Self-Destruct", METALLICA has reissued some of its classic albums, released a second live album with the San Francisco Symphony, commissioned a covers album featuring the likes of GHOST, VOLBEAT, WEEZER, Corey Taylor and THE HU, and landed on the Billboard songs chart with "Master Of Puppets" after a prominent placement in the hit Netflix show "Stranger Things".

METALLICA's "M72" world tour will feature two-night stops in nearly two dozen cities. Presented worldwide by Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey (in North America only) and promoted by Live Nation, the 46-show trek will launch in Amsterdam on April 27 and will include shows all over Europe and North America through 2024. Each "No Repeat Weekend" on "M72" will feature two completely different setlists and support lineups. The "M72" tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed METALLICA Snake Pit to center stage, as well as the "I Disappear" full-tour pass and the debut of discounted tickets for fans under 16 years of age. Opening acts for the tour include PANTERA, MAMMOTH WVH, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, ICE NINE KILLS, ARCHITECTS, VOLBEAT and GRETA VAN FLEET.