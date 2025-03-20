METALLICA's KIRK HAMMETT: More Details Revealed About 'The Collection' Luxury Coffee Table Book From GIBSON PUBLISHING

METALLICA guitarist Kirk Hammett has partnered with Gibson Publishing to release "The Collection: Kirk Hammett", available in three premium formats now in The Metallica Store, on Gibson.com and in Gibson Garage locations. The 400-page luxury coffee table book explores Kirk's extraordinary arsenal of guitars in unprecedented detail, including exclusive new interviews with Kirk conducted by Gibson editor-in-chief Chris Vinnicombe and director of brand experience Mark Agnesi. The book features stunning photos you've come to expect from Ross Halfin, shot on location in Hawaii and Los Angeles, alongside rare images from the photographer's archives.

Written and edited by Vinnicombe and designed by acclaimed graphic designer Tom Jermann, "The Collection: Kirk Hammett" documents the instruments Kirk has leaned on throughout his career, from his early days with EXODUS to today. Among the detailed pieces are Kirk's first-ever Gibson, the 1979 Flying V, and the legendary Greeny, the 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard formerly owned by Peter Green and Gary Moore.

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of 'The Collection: Kirk Hammett'," stated Kirk. "I've worked diligently on this curated collection of vintage and modern guitars for the book. I feel the book captures the rich history and artistry behind each of these unique and rare instruments. Every picture tells a story and thanks to Ross Halfin and his exceptional photography, every picture in this book is worth a million words! This book could not be possible without the help of Gibson, so I'd like to thank them for making my passion for Greeny, and guitars a reality. I hope all of you enjoy this journey as much as I did."

Cesar Gueikian, president and CEO of Gibson, added: "It's exciting the time has come to release 'The Collection: Kirk Hammett' by Gibson. We have been working on this project with Kirk for years now, and I had the opportunity to work closely with Kirk on the composition of the collection for the book. It was a thrill to put this together and it took a village to get it done! I hope everyone appreciates the work that went into this book."

"The Collection: Kirk Hammett" is available in three versions. A Custom Edition ($799) is limited to just 300 copies and comes in a huge presentation box featuring custom artwork, along with a large-format 17 x 12" hardcover version of the book with a lenticular cover, an art print of a Ross Halfin portrait of Kirk Hammett signed by both Halfin and the METALLICA guitarist, an Axe Heaven miniature replica of Hammett's 1979 Gibson Flying V with case and stand, an exclusive pick tin complete with six Dunlop Kirk Hammett signature Jazz III guitar picks, and a Gibson Publishing certificate of authenticity. A Deluxe Edition ($299) is limited to 1,500 signed and numbered copies, and features a slipcase adorned with exclusive photography of Hammett's prized Greeny guitar, a 13.7 x 9.8" copy of the book, an exclusive 33 x 23" poster, and a Gibson Publishing certificate of authenticity. A Standard Edition ($149) is the 13.7 x 9.8" copy of the book.

In a new video teaser featuring narration from Jason Momoa, the actor — who is a longtime METALLICA fan — says: "Every guitar has a story, and the thrill of finding the right one can be as electrifying as any song it will play. Collecting is an obsession, a passion, and a neverending quest for discovering the perfect tone. No one knows this more than Kirk Hammett."

Hammett was a member of EXODUS's original lineup before replacing Dave Mustaine in METALLICA in 1983. In fact, Hammett was not only the person who came up with the EXODUS name, but also the first from the band to meet original EXODUS singer Paul Baloff and brought him into the group. With Hammett on guitar, METALLICA went on to record its debut album, "Kill 'Em All", later in 1983.

In a 1994 interview with Metal Hammer, Hammett said his EXODUS bandmates were less than happy about his decision to leave the band.