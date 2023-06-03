  • facebook
METALLICA's ROBERT TRUJILLO Would Love To Hear SLAYER Cover '72 Seasons' Title Track

June 3, 2023

In a new interview with Mexico's Alfa 91.3 FM radio station, METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo was asked which artist and song he would choose, if he could pick an artist from any genre of music, to cover a song from the band's latest album, "72 Seasons". He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Wow. That's a good question, 'cause it could be really funny and I could tell you that I would choose… Are you familiar with Cheech & Chong? Cheech & Chong were a comedy team. And I've been saying this in the press. They had an incredible song called 'Earache My Eye' in the '70s… And they had a horn section and everything. 'If Darkness Had A Son' is a song that I've been saying I can hear Cheech & Chong [singing], 'Temptation'. And Cheech & Chong, they had one guy… They were, like, what we call stoners. So they were always very high, like, 'Yeah, man. Cool, dude.' And one of them was what we say Chicano; he was Mexican-American. That would have been Cheech Marin. Cheech Marin is his name. So I always imagine him going, [singing] 'Temptation', like that."

He continued: "But aside from that… That would be the humorous side. I would say… Let's see… What would be a really powerful song? I mean, I would love to hear [the] '72 Seasons' [title track]… This is gonna sound crazy. What if '72 Seasons' was covered by SLAYER? That would be pretty cool. [Laughs] No one would expect that. But I would love it. 'Cause I always feel like… Some people say there's a competition [between METALLICA and SLAYER]… And maybe it's because I came into the band later. I view it as more as two signature sort of icon powerhouses that had this energy back in the early '80s really strong. But what if, what if the classic SLAYER lineup covered a song like '72 Seasons'? That would be pretty cool."

According to Billboard, "72 Seasons" sold 146,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. It marks the band's 12th Top 10-charting album, of which eight have reached the top two.

"72 Seasons" had the biggest week for any rock or hard rock album since TOOL's "Fear Inoculum" arrived in September 2019 with 270,000 equivalent album units.

"72 Seasons" was released on April 14 via METALLICA's own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with guitarist/vocalist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, it is METALLICA's first full-length collection of new material since "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct".

