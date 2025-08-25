Meyer Shank Racing And SiriusXM's 'Maximum Metallica' Team Up For Indycar Season Finale In Nashville

Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) and SiriusXM are turning up the volume for the 2025 Indycar season finale with a thunderous new collaboration. Felix Rosenqvist will drive the No. 60 SiriusXM Honda featuring a bold "Maximum Metallica" livery — a celebration of the band's new year-round SiriusXM channel. The special design — inspired by METALLICA's legendary 1984 album, "Ride The Lightning" — will debut for this weekend's Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway.

The new channel dedicated to and curated by the iconic band, Maximum Metallica (Channel 42) will launch on SiriusXM this Friday, August 29 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The channel will be available for free in all SiriusXM-equipped vehicles through the month of September, giving non-subscribers a chance to experience the human-curated, premium service. *

As part of the channel's launch celebration, METALLICA will perform an exclusive live concert at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York, sponsored by Hertz, which will premiere on the channel on Monday, September 1 at 12:00 p.m. ET. "Metallica Live At Stephen Talkhouse" will rebroadcast several times and will be available on the SiriusXM app.

The METALLICA-inspired livery marks the fifth creative collaboration between MSR and SiriusXM this season — and it promises to close out the year on a high note.

"We've had some really successful collaborations with SiriusXM this season, and they've truly resonated with the fans," said MSR co-owner Mike Shank. "It's been incredible to see the excitement around each new livery and musical tribute. Wrapping up the year with METALLICA feels like the perfect encore."

Tune in as Rosenqvist will debut the "Maximum Metallica" livery during the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix — Sunday, August 31 at 2:00 p.m. ET, live on FOX and SiriusXM Channel 218.

* Free Listening is available on inactive satellite radios. Some older Sirius satellite and 360L radios may not be capable of receiving the free channel.