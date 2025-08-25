THRICE Unveils New Single And Visualizer 'Albatross'

Acclaimed rock innovators THRICE continue the journey toward their upcoming album, "Horizons/West", with the release of their anthemic new single "Albatross", out now worldwide via Epitaph Records. Arriving alongside a cinematic visualizer directed by Sean Stout (DEAFHEAVEN, TOUCHÉ AMORÉ, SCOWL),the track captures the push-pull of a relationship that is as magnetic as it is destructive.

THRICE frontman Dustin Kensrue shares: "We can take the very thing the world has offered us as a token of hope and good luck and destroy it, and in that way, I've found that we often create our own ill omens. Thankfully, I've found it’s not always too late to reverse those same curses."

Following the blistering urgency of lead single "Gnash", "Albatross" takes a more brooding and poetic turn, layering THRICE's signature dynamic post-rock textures over a deeply symbolic narrative. Lyrics such as "our stars are crossed" and "I think you might be my albatross" speak to doomed yet inescapable bonds, while flashes of light hint at beauty within the inevitable collapse.

Stout's lyric video visually mirrors the song’s tension and duality, juxtaposing waves of pain and pleasure, golden grain and swirling ash in a hypnotic dance of creation and destruction.

Serving as a companion to 2021's "Horizons/East", the new full-length album continues the band's bold sonic exploration and philosophical depth, while standing firmly as its own statement. "Horizons/West" blends cinematic post-rock textures, intricate rhythms, and the raw urgency that defined THRICE's early work, offering an album that's equal parts introspection and confrontation.

"This is the first time we leaned into something that felt like a direct continuation, like a sequel to a previous album," says frontman Dustin Kensrue.

Due on October 3, 2025 via Epitaph Records, "Horizons/West" was produced and engineered by the band at New Grass Studios, with mixing and additional production by Scott Evans and mastering by Matthew J. Barnhart, both of whom also worked on THRICE's "The Artist In The Ambulance (Revisited)" (2023). The release continues the band's long-standing DIY ethos and adventurous spirit. The album also marks a lyrical deep dive into themes of personal identity, societal manipulation, technological anxiety, and spiritual awakening.

"A lot of this record is about parsing reality," Kensrue explains. "We're constantly being influenced by algorithms, by fear, by our own social echo chambers. 'Horizons/West' tries to pull the curtain back on some of that. We've always just followed our curiosity, wherever it leads," Kensrue reflects. "We want to keep growing, exploring, and making something that feels honest to who we are right now."

"Horizons/West" track listing:

01. Blackout

02. Gnash

03. Albatross

04. Undertow

05. Holding On

06. Dusk

07. The Dark Glow

08. Crooked Shadows

09. Distant Suns

10. Vesper Light

11. Unitive/West

Following the release, THRICE will embark on a nationwide headline tour this fall, joined by MODERN COLOR and DOWNWARD. The tour kicks off October 17 in San Diego, California and includes stops in New York City, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, and Los Angeles, wrapping up November 23 in Anaheim, California.

THRICE fall 2025 tour dates with MODERN COLOR and DOWNWARD:

Oct. 17 - San Diego, CA - Observatory NP

Oct. 18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

Oct. 20 - Dallas, TX - HOB Dallas

Oct. 21 - Austin, TX - Emo's

Oct. 23 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade Heaven

Oct. 24 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus

Oct. 25 - Orlando, FL - HOB Orlando

Oct. 27 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

Oct. 28 - Norfolk, VA - NorVa

Oct. 29 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

Oct. 31 - Boston, MA - HOB Boston

Nov. 01 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Nov. 02 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

Nov. 04 - Toronto, ON - Danforth

Nov. 05 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield

Nov. 07 - Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron

Nov. 08 - Detroit, MI - Majestic

Nov. 09 - Chicago, IL - HOB Chicago

Nov. 11 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis

Nov. 13 - Denver, CO - Summit

Nov. 14 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's

Nov. 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

Nov. 17 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore

Nov. 18 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

Nov. 19 - Portland, OR - Roseland

Nov. 21 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

Nov. 22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

Nov. 23 - Anaheim, CA - HOB Anaheim

Nov. 25 - Anaheim, CA - HOB Anaheim

Steadfast and straightforward creative conviction has guided THRICE since they emerged in the late '90s with a sound that combined hardcore grit and progressive ambition, establishing themselves as pioneers among their post-hardcore peers. From the underground punk scene to major labels and influential indie labels, with a rich catalog of intense, meaningful, and emotionally driven albums, THRICE is a singular entity that gains more significance with each new release among their fans. Dustin Kensrue (vocals/guitar),Teppei Teranishi (guitar),Eddie Breckenridge (bass) and Riley Breckenridge (drums) consistently evolve in sound and substance. From their earliest releases to the bold exploration over more than 20 years of material, THRICE built a reputation as a band for musicians and songwriters, and a group with consistent integrity willing to take artistic and commercial risks. "Palms" (2018),their first album for Epitaph, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Indie and Hard Rock charts. And they've never lost their connection to their diverse audience, which is best understood beyond the Billboard charts and massive streams, through personal impact and a relationship forged through years. The double decade anniversaries of "The Illusion Of Safety" (2002) and "The Artist In The Ambulance" (2003) inevitably fed the energy and creative self-assurance that resulted in "Horizons/West". "Horizons/West", their 2025 full-length studio album, arrives as a companion to 2021's "Horizons/East". It continues the themes and sonic ambitions of its predecessor while standing entirely on its own. In 2025, THRICE reaffirms its legacy while continuing to push forward.

Photo credit: Atiba Jefferson