MICHAEL ANTHONY Says He 'Witnessed A Lot Of What Has Happened' During The Maui Wildfire Disaster

August 13, 2023

Former VAN HALEN bassist Michael Anthony says that he "witnessed a lot of what has happened" during the Maui wildfire disaster.

The 69-year-old musician, who is currently a member of Sammy Hagar's THE CIRCLE, and his wife Sue were vacationing on the second-largest island in Hawaii when the catastrophic fire that ripped through the Maui hub of Lahaina "destroy[ed] everything."

On Thursday (August 10),one day after Michael and his wife were able to get out of Maui and return to California, he took to his Instagram to share a video and he wrote in an accompanying message: "So sad, and in disbelief about what is happening on Maui right now, especially in old town Lahaina!

"My wife sue and I have been in Kaanapali the last 10 days, and we witnessed a lot of what has happened. We left early yesterday morning for the airport and lucky we got out before everything shut down.

"Here's a video we shot as we drove down front Street in old town Lahaina, three hours before the fires started to destroy everything…

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to our Maui Ohana… #lovemaui #lahainafire".

In another post, Michael revealed that he and his wife "were just at Mick Fleetwood's restaurant on Front Street having a relaxing dinner on Saturday!!"

Hagar, who had a house in Maui for over 20 years, said: "There are no words to describe the heartbreak that my family and I are feeling for the people of Maui. We remain forever attached to the community.

"My deepest gratitude to our staff at Sammy's Beach Bar & Grill, who left their own loved ones and homes, and are going above and beyond to take care of all of the people stranded at Kahului airport."

Fleetwood's restaurant, Fleetwood's On Front St., was destroyed in the raging wildfire fanned by hurricane winds.

The inferno that swept through the centuries-old town of Lahaina on Maui's west coast has killed at least 93 people, making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire of the past century.

The Pacific Disaster Center said that as of Friday, the Lahaina Fire resulted in an estimated 2,719 structures exposed, 2,207 structures damaged or destroyed, and 2,170 acres burned. The wildfire began on August 8.

The cost to rebuild Lahaina was estimated at $5.5 billion, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Hawaii governor Josh Green said at a press conference on Saturday the death toll would continue to increase as more victims were discovered.

